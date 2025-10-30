Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,289 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,781 in the last 365 days.

Governor McMaster To Hold Ceremonial Bill Signing

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by North Charleston Mayor Reggie Burgess, members of the General Assembly, and other local leaders for a ceremonial bill signing of H. 3333, the Tax Increment Financing bill, tomorrow, Thursday, October 30, at 3:30 PM. 

WHO: Gov. McMaster, Mayor Burgess, members of the General Assembly, other local leaders

WHAT: Ceremonial bill signing

WHEN: Tomorrow, Thursday, October 30, at 3:30 PM

WHERE: 2158 Noisette Boulevard, Warehouse 8, North Charleston, S.C.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor McMaster To Hold Ceremonial Bill Signing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more