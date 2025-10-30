Governor McMaster To Hold Ceremonial Bill Signing

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will be joined by North Charleston Mayor Reggie Burgess, members of the General Assembly, and other local leaders for a ceremonial bill signing of H. 3333, the Tax Increment Financing bill, tomorrow, Thursday, October 30, at 3:30 PM.

WHO: Gov. McMaster, Mayor Burgess, members of the General Assembly, other local leaders

WHAT: Ceremonial bill signing

WHEN: Tomorrow, Thursday, October 30, at 3:30 PM

WHERE: 2158 Noisette Boulevard, Warehouse 8, North Charleston, S.C.