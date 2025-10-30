True North Positioning Joins Building Transformations, Accelerating Innovation in Construction Technology

True North Positioning, a leader in positioning technologies for construction, today announced its membership as a Member of Building Transformations.

Becoming an Organization Member of Building Transformations is a pivotal step in our journey to co-create the future of construction.” — Ryan Spurrier

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True North Positioning, a leader in advanced data management and positioning technologies for the construction industry, today announced its official membership as an Organization Member of Building Transformations, North America's largest community dedicated to advancing building technology and innovation. This milestone partnership underscores True North Positioning's dedication to fostering digital transformation, sustainability, and collaborative excellence in the built environment.

Building Transformations, formerly known as CanBIM, unites professionals, companies, and students across the continent to propel the building industry's digital future. With a strong emphasis on technologies such as Building Information Modeling (BIM), digital twins, and sustainable practices, the community hosts 6-10 virtual events annually, coast-to-coast live gatherings, and prestigious programs like the Innovation Spotlight Awards. As buildings account for nearly 40% of global emissions, this membership positions True North Positioning to contribute meaningfully to industry-wide efforts to reduce waste, enhance collaboration, accelerate project timelines, and mitigate environmental impact.

"Becoming an Organization Member of Building Transformations is a pivotal step in our journey to co-create the future of construction," Ryan Spurrier, CEO. "With nearly two decades of expertise, we're excited to leverage this platform to amplify our innovations, connect with industry trailblazers, and drive real-world solutions that make projects smarter, greener, and more efficient."

True North Positioning has built a reputation for delivering cutting-edge services, including multi-trade construction layout and as-builts, 3D modeling and scanning, floor flatness inspections, topographic surveys, GPS data preparation, and volume calculations. The company boasts a perfect 100% client satisfaction rate and has contributed to iconic projects such as Station Park, Costco Niagara, and Sanofi, where 3D scanning and GPS integration have unlocked significant efficiencies.

Through this membership, True North Positioning gains exclusive access to networking opportunities, educational resources, award recognitions, and advocacy channels to shape policy and standards. The company plans to actively participate in upcoming events, including Canadian Concrete Expo and CMPX, while encouraging industry peers to join the movement toward a more connected and resilient construction ecosystem.

For more information about True North Positioning's services and this exciting partnership, visit www.truenorthpositioning.com.

About True North Positioning

True North Positioning is a Toronto-based innovator in construction technology, specializing in precise data management and positioning solutions. Since 2005, the company has empowered contractors, engineers, and developers with advanced tools like 3D scanning, GPS integration, and BIM services to deliver landmark projects on time and within budget. Committed to excellence and sustainability, True North Positioning achieves 100% client satisfaction through tailored, technology-driven approaches.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.