Pro Reefer Launches French-Language Website to Enhance Service for French-Speaking Clients Across Canada

Pro Reefer, a leading provider of refrigerated fleet repair and maintenance in Canada, announced the launch of a fully localized French version of its website.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro Reefer, a leading provider of refrigerated fleet repair and maintenance services in Canada, today announced the launch of a fully localized French version of its website, proreefer.com/fr. This strategic update is designed to better serve the company's growing base of French-speaking clients, with a particular focus on the dynamic Quebec region and beyond.

For over 25 years, Pro Reefer has been a trusted partner for transportation companies relying on refrigerated (reefer) fleets to deliver temperature-sensitive goods efficiently and reliably. Offering 24/7 on-site support, expert diagnostics, and comprehensive maintenance solutions, the company ensures minimal downtime and optimal performance for fleets nationwide.

Recognizing the importance of clear, accessible communication in a bilingual nation, Pro Reefer has invested in translating and adapting its online platform to meet the needs of French-speaking users. The new French site provides seamless navigation, detailed service descriptions, easy quote requests, and direct contact options—all in French—eliminating language barriers and streamlining the customer experience.

"This launch is a testament to our unwavering commitment to inclusivity and excellence in service," said Jean-Philippe Matteau, National Account Manager at Pro Reefer. "Quebec is a powerhouse in refrigerated logistics, and by making our resources available in French, we're empowering our clients to make informed decisions faster and more confidently. Whether you're in Montreal, Quebec City, or anywhere else in Canada, Pro Reefer is here to keep your operations cool under pressure."

Pro Reefer invites French-speaking clients to visit proreefer.com/fr today to explore how the company can support their refrigerated transport needs. For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact the team at info@proreefer.com or 438-340-3418



About Pro Reefer - Pro Reefer specializes in the repair, maintenance, and optimization of refrigerated transportation fleets across Canada. With a team of certified technicians and a nationwide network of mobile service units, Pro Reefer delivers innovative solutions that keep perishable goods moving safely and efficiently. Visit proreefer.com for more details.

