California Firm Elevates Client Voices in Wake of Growing Artificial Stone Silicosis Crisis

Brayton Purcell LLP shares firsthand account of silicosis diagnosis and legal battle from longtime artificial stone countertop fabricator Eric Reyes

They feel sick, but they stay quiet. They don't complain. They don't want to lose work or scare their families. And by the time they call us, they’re in crisis.” — Charley Velasco Ariza, associate attorney at Brayton Purcell LLP

NOVATO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As California continues to confront the deadly rise of silicosis among artificial stone fabrication workers, Brayton Purcell LLP is spotlighting the voices of those most affected—the clients themselves. In a newly released blog and interview, the firm shares the story of Eric Reyes, a longtime worker in the artificial stone fabrication industry, who remained silent about his health until it was nearly too late."We see men like Eric every day," said Charley Velasco Ariza, a bilingual associate attorney at Brayton Purcell LLP. "They feel sick, but they stay quiet. They don't complain. They don't want to lose work or scare their families. And by the time they call us, they’re in crisis."Eric, who worked over a decade in the countertop fabrication industry, experienced worsening symptoms but delayed testing until his wife insisted. His story echoes a larger pattern the firm sees in Latino communities, where cultural norms around masculinity and fear of retaliation can prevent workers from seeking medical or legal help."I thought I could handle it. I didn’t want to find out what was really happening," Reyes said. "But now I know—if you wait too long, there might be nothing left to do."Velasco adds that the problem doesn’t stop once workers finally seek care.“Not every doctor is trained in silicosis. Even when our clients find the courage to get checked, many are misdiagnosed or told nothing is wrong. Finding the right medical support can make the difference between needing oxygen or a lung transplant.”➡️ Brayton Purcell LLP has over 170 professionals dedicated to artificial stone silicosis litigation in California.➡️ Most clients are men in their 30s to 50s who worked in artificial stone countertop fabrication.➡️ The firm offers bilingual legal teams, medical coordination, and support navigating immigration or insurance issues.➡️ Silicosis has no cure; early detection and legal action can protect families from financial devastation.Media Availability:Brayton Purcell LLP attorneys, including partner James Nevin and bilingual associate attorney Charley Velasco, are available for interviews to discuss the silicosis crisis, cultural barriers facing Latino workers, and the firm’s litigation efforts. Interviews can also be arranged with affected clients like Eric Reyes.About Brayton Purcell LLPBrayton Purcell LLP is a nationally recognized toxic tort law firm with decades of experience representing clients impacted by mesothelioma and other asbestos-related diseases, silicosis, and other occupational illnesses. With offices in California, Oregon, Washington, Colorado, New Hampshire, and Utah, the firm prioritizes compassionate legal advocacy for the workers and families most affected by corporate negligence.

