ORACLE Lighting Debuts 'Vintage Series' LED Headlight Bulbs at SEMA 2025

ORACLE Lighting, a leader in high-performance LED lighting solutions, is proud to unveil its all-new Vintage Series LED Headlight Bulbs.

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORACLE Lighting, a manufacturer of high-performance LED lighting solutions, has introduced its new Vintage Series LED Headlight Bulbs at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Developed for the growing classic and retro-modern vehicle market, the series combines modern LED performance with the warm, period-correct look of traditional sealed-beam and halogen bulbs.

Unlike many LED headlight upgrades that emit a cool or bluish light, the Vintage Series is CCT-tuned to approximately 3000K–3500K, providing a warm-white tone that closely matches factory incandescent lighting. The bulbs offer more than twice the visibility of standard halogen bulbs while maintaining an authentic vintage aesthetic.

Designed for compatibility with classic vehicles, the bulbs feature a compact, OEM-style housing that replicates the dimensions of original halogen units. The form factor allows for installation in confined headlight housings without additional modifications, making them suitable for both professional installers and vehicle owners.

“Classic vehicle owners are looking for improved safety and reliability at night without compromising the look of their vehicles,” said Justin Hartenstein, Founder and Director of Product Development at ORACLE Lighting. “The Vintage Series achieves that balance by providing a warm-white output and modern LED performance in a simple, drop-in solution.”

Technical Specifications

Input Voltage: 6–32V DC

Power Draw: 17W per bulb

Lumen Output: 3,600LM per set

Efficacy: >100 lm/W

Thermal Control: Active thermal regulation with PWM current modulation

Fitments: H4, 9004, 9007 (additional SKUs forthcoming)

Filament Geometry: Optimized for beam focus and glare reduction

The bulbs incorporate an integrated driver system that monitors internal temperatures and adjusts current as needed to maintain optimal performance. This approach helps extend component life and ensures consistent illumination.

The Vintage Series Headlight Bulbs are being launched alongside ORACLE Lighting’s new Classic Vehicle LED Taillight Series, part of the company’s broader initiative to expand within the vintage and restomod lighting segments. Both product lines reflect ORACLE Lighting’s ongoing product diversification and connection to its origins in the classic automotive aftermarket.

The Vintage Series will be showcased at Booth #57147 in the West Hall throughout the 2025 SEMA Show, where attendees can view product demonstrations and explore compatibility options across ORACLE Lighting’s expanding lineup of classic vehicle solutions.

For press inquiries, images, or interviews, contact:

sales@oraclelights.com

www.oraclelights.com

About ORACLE Lighting

Celebrating 25 years of innovation, ORACLE Lighting is a U.S.-based leader in automotive LED technology, design, and manufacturing. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Metairie, Louisiana, ORACLE has grown from a small garage startup into a globally recognized brand known for engineering some of the most advanced and award-winning lighting systems in the industry.

Driven by a passion for performance, design, and innovation, ORACLE Lighting delivers cutting-edge lighting solutions for enthusiasts, OEM partners, and commercial clients alike. From the first concept sketch to final assembly, every ORACLE product is developed with a relentless focus on quality, reliability, and user experience.

ORACLE’s commitment to excellence has earned widespread recognition, including being named SEMA Manufacturer of the Year, a SEMA YEN Vanguard Award winner, and one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for more than a decade. The company has also received the Louisiana Lantern Award for Manufacturing Excellence and was honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration as Exporter of the Year and Small Business Champion by the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

As ORACLE Lighting enters its next chapter, the company continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible—developing patent-pending technologies, expanding U.S. production capabilities, and advancing sustainable, serviceable designs that redefine the future of automotive lighting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.