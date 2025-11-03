ORACLE Lighting Unveils the World’s First Lensless LED Headlight at the SEMA Show

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORACLE Lighting, an award-winning innovator in automotive LED technology, has announced the debut of the world’s first lensless LED headlight, setting a new benchmark in vehicle lighting. Introduced at the 2025 SEMA Show, this patent-pending design marks a radical departure from a century-old industry standard.

“For over 25 years, ORACLE Lighting has been at the forefront of lighting innovation,” said Justin Hartenstein, Founder and Director of Product Development. “Today, we’re proud to share a world-first: a headlight that completely eliminates the traditional lens creating something that is both extremely beneficial and disruptive to industry standards.”

Automotive headlights have relied on a clear outer lens since the early 1880s, when flames projected light though a transparent glass lens. Almost150 years later, despite advances in lighting sources, the presence of this transparent lens has remained unchanged…until now.

ORACLE’s new lensless headlight removes a failure-prone component of the headlight system. Instead of a transparent lens, the design features sealed modular LED emitters housed directly within the assembly, each with an IP68 ingress rating and equipped with active thermal management for superior reliability and performance. The result is a rugged, streamlined design that delivers superior reliability without sacrificing output or functionality.

Most importantly, this design directly addresses the top consumer complaints about headlights. Issues like fogging, cracking, hazing, yellowing, oxidation, and water intrusion are all byproducts of the outer lens. By removing the lens entirely, ORACLE has effectively eliminated these problems providing a better customer experience.

Another standout benefit of the system is its serviceability. Unlike most modern LED headlights, which are non-serviceable and must be replaced as a complete unit, often costing thousands of dollars, ORACLE’s lensless modular architecture allow individual replacement of any light function, including the daytime running light, high beam, or low beam. These can be replaced by the user with simple tools often without the need to even remove the headlight from the vehicle greatly reducing long-term ownership costs and environmental waste.

The new assembly also features reinforced, removable mounting brackets that can be easily replaced in the event of damage. This modular approach not only simplifies installation and repair but also allows the headlight to ship in a more compact package—reducing shipping costs and inventory footprint for distributors and retailers.

Aesthetically, the lensless format allows for a sleek, sculpted housing that becomes a focal design element on the vehicle. Another benefit is because there is no outer lens the headlight housing can be paint-matched to the vehicle’s body color, offering a new level of visual customization and personalization that was previously impossible.

While the product debuts on the 3rd Gen Toyota Tacoma, ORACLE has confirmed additional fitments in development for platforms including the Toyota 4Runner and Ford F-150, with even more applications to be announced soon. The system is expected to retail between $800 and $900 per set, with availability beginning in January 2026.

“This technology platform isn’t just about one truck or one product,” added Hartenstein. “We believe this is the future of vehicle lighting—and we’re proud to be leading that charge.”

The new lensless LED headlight will be on display at the ORACLE Lighting booth (#57147, West Hall) throughout the 2025 SEMA Show.

For press inquiries, images, or interviews, contact:

sales@oraclelights.com

www.oraclelights.com

About ORACLE Lighting

Celebrating 25 years of innovation, ORACLE Lighting is a U.S.-based leader in automotive LED technology, design, and manufacturing. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Metairie, Louisiana, ORACLE has grown from a small garage startup into a globally recognized brand known for engineering some of the most advanced and award-winning lighting systems in the industry.

Driven by a passion for performance, design, and innovation, ORACLE Lighting delivers cutting-edge lighting solutions for enthusiasts, OEM partners, and commercial clients alike. From the first concept sketch to final assembly, every ORACLE product is developed with a relentless focus on quality, reliability, and user experience.

ORACLE’s commitment to excellence has earned widespread recognition, including being named SEMA Manufacturer of the Year, a SEMA YEN Vanguard Award winner, and one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for more than a decade. The company has also received the Louisiana Lantern Award for Manufacturing Excellence and was honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration as Exporter of the Year and Small Business Champion by the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

As ORACLE Lighting enters its next chapter, the company continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible—developing patent-pending technologies, expanding U.S. production capabilities, and advancing sustainable, serviceable designs that redefine the future of automotive lighting.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.