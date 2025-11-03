ORACLE Lighting Unveils All-New Classic Vehicle LED Taillight Line at 2025 SEMA Show

ORACLE Lighting, a leader in high-performance LED solutions, is proud to announce the debut of its all-new Classic Vehicle LED Taillight Series

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORACLE Lighting, a leader in high-performance LED solutions and SEMA Manufacturer of the Year, is proud to announce the debut of its all-new Classic Vehicle LED Taillight Series at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Designed for iconic American cars and trucks, this innovative new product line combines cutting-edge LED technology with plug-and-play simplicity—offering classic vehicle enthusiasts a lighting upgrade that enhances both safety and style without compromising vintage aesthetics.

The first application in the series is purpose-built for the Ford Mustang Foxbody LX (1987–1993), one of the most beloved and modifiable platforms in automotive history. Additional vehicle-specific kits for other popular classics—including the Charger, Firebird, Camaro, Chevelle, C10, and Thunderbird—will roll out in the months following SEMA.

A Modern Lighting Solution for Vintage Icons. Developed by ORACLE’s award-winning product engineering team, the new Classic LED Taillight Series addresses the limitations of traditional incandescent systems and low-tech aftermarket conversions. Key features include:

• High-Output LED Technology: Optimized LED pixel density delivers significantly higher brightness and clarity than factory or typical aftermarket options, improving visibility in all conditions.

• Individually Addressable LEDs: Enables smooth, dynamic sequential turn signals with animation effects that stand out while preserving the original lens design and appearance.

• High-Performance Reverse Lighting: Ultra-bright LED reverse lights provide greater rear visibility especially useful in low-light when backing up at night.

• Plug-and-Play Installation: Each kit connects directly to the factory wiring harness, eliminating the need for cutting, splicing, or custom wiring or additional parts.

• Designed in the USA: Designed and Engineered at ORACLE’s Gulf South facility with a focus on OEM-grade fit, finish, durability, and overall customer experience.

“This product represents everything our brand stands for: performance, innovation, and enthusiast-driven design,” said Justin Hartenstein, Founder and Director of Product Development at ORACLE Lighting. “By starting with the Foxbody Mustang, we’re honoring a true performance icon and circling back to where it all started for ORACLE Lighting in 1999 with Foxbody Mustang parts.”

Whether it’s a original restoration, a weekend show car, or a modernized restomod, the ORACLE Classic LED Taillight Series adds both functional safety and visual appeal. The lights are designed to be easily installed by DIYers, professional builders, and restoration shops alike.

With the continued growth of the classic and retro modern vehicle market, ORACLE Lighting’s new product line fills a critical gap for enthusiasts seeking premium lighting that enhances their vehicle’s heritage without compromise.

This launch also represents a full circle moment for ORACLE Lighting. More than 25 years ago, the company began by producing and selling parts for the Foxbody Mustang, serving a passionate community of enthusiasts who demanded performance and individuality. From those early days in a garage to becoming an award winning global manufacturer, ORACLE has continued to expand its reach across multiple segments—including off road, marine, powersports, and now the rapidly growing classic and restomod markets.

By diversifying its product portfolio, ORACLE Lighting remains true to its founding vision: delivering innovative, high quality lighting solutions that blend style, safety, and modern technology—no matter the era or vehicle.

See It First at SEMA. An interactive Foxbody Display will be on hand as well as sneak peeks of upcoming applications will be on display at the ORACLE Lighting Booth #57147 – West Hall, throughout the 2025 SEMA Show. Live product demos, installation previews, and media kits will be available onsite.

For press inquiries, images, or interviews, contact:

sales@oraclelights.com

www.oraclelights.com

About ORACLE Lighting

Celebrating 25 years of innovation, ORACLE Lighting is a U.S.-based leader in automotive LED technology, design, and manufacturing. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Metairie, Louisiana, ORACLE has grown from a small garage startup into a globally recognized brand known for engineering some of the most advanced and award-winning lighting systems in the industry.

Driven by a passion for performance, design, and innovation, ORACLE Lighting delivers cutting-edge lighting solutions for enthusiasts, OEM partners, and commercial clients alike. From the first concept sketch to final assembly, every ORACLE product is developed with a relentless focus on quality, reliability, and user experience.

ORACLE’s commitment to excellence has earned widespread recognition, including being named SEMA Manufacturer of the Year, a SEMA YEN Vanguard Award winner, and one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for more than a decade. The company has also received the Louisiana Lantern Award for Manufacturing Excellence and was honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration as Exporter of the Year and Small Business Champion by the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

As ORACLE Lighting enters its next chapter, the company continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible—developing patent-pending technologies, expanding U.S. production capabilities, and advancing sustainable, serviceable designs that redefine the future of automotive lighting.

