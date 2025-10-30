Concierge Auctions: 77-Acre Equestrian Estate Adjacent to World Equestrian Center in Ocala Pending Sale for $7.5 Million

Turnkey 77-Acre Facility Adjacent to World Equestrian Center Luxury 3,200 Sq Ft Residence with Cathedral Ceilings and Pool 41-Stall Operation Across Three Barns with Covered Arena

Smokey Willow Farm pending sale at auction in cooperation with Rene’ Bartum of eXp Realty LLC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that Smokey Willow Farm, a turnkey equestrian compound encompassing 77+ acres in the heart of Ocala’s world-renowned horse country, is pending sale for $7.5 million, following 48 days of auction marketing. This extraordinary property—featuring four residences, premier training facilities, and direct adjacency to the celebrated World Equestrian Center (WEC), was offered in cooperation with Rene’ Bartum of eXp Realty LLC.

Anchoring the estate is an over 3,000 square-foot, two-bedroom primary residence with a seamless open-concept design, private office, and heated saltwater pool for resort-style relaxation. Additional accommodations include a three-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage, a one-bedroom in-law suite with full kitchen and garage access, and a two-bedroom, two-bathroom staff mobile home—perfect for guests, trainers, or farm management.

Beyond the residences, Smokey Willow Farm – AKA 2599 NW 100th Avenue – delivers a fully operational equestrian facility of remarkable scale. Three barns provide a total of 41 stalls, while a 200x100 covered arena supports all riding and training disciplines. Eight large pastures and 24 individual paddocks create a highly functional environment for breeding and competition horses alike. Located adjacent to the World Equestrian Center and just 15 minutes from Ocala International Airport, Smokey Willow Farm enjoys a strategic position within America’s premier equestrian hub.

“Smokey Willow Farm represents the very best of Ocala’s equestrian lifestyle,” said Katie Lawless Ballard, VP of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. “With its scale, turnkey training facilities, and immediate proximity to the World Equestrian Center, it’s a rare offering that combines both luxury residential living and world-class horse operations. This proved to be an exceptional fit for our platform, connecting discerning buyers to a legacy property in record timing.”

“Ocala is recognized globally as the Horse Capital of the World, and Smokey Willow Farm exemplifies why,” added listing agent Rene’ Bartum. “We appreciate the opportunity to collaborate with Concierge Auction to ensure that this truly unparalleled setting found the perfect buyer from a global audience.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

