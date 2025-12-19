Concierge Auctions: Historic End-of-Year Sale in New York City Achieves Over $775M in Aggregate Bids

Streamed live to the world, bidding closed over the course of two days during the firm’s finale sale of the year, the largest in its nearly 20-year history

The success of our end-of-year global sale reflects the precision of our auction platform, bringing exceptional properties to market and creating a competitive environment” — Chad Roffers

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions, the largest real estate auction house in the world, is pleased to announce the success of its end-of-year global sale, the finale event closing out the firm’s annual calendar of live auctions spanning New York, London, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi, and the largest in its nearly 20-year history.

The marquee sale culminated live in New York City over the course of two days at separate venues: 17 December at Sotheby’s New York—as the first-ever auction of real estate gaveled at the iconic Breuer building, Sotheby’s new worldwide headquarters—and 18 December at the Pendry Manhattan West. Showcasing an exceptional portfolio of 12 marquee properties across North America and livestreamed to the world via conciergeauctions.com, the sale achieved impressive white-glove results, with 100% of lots sold and over $775M in aggregated bids placed.

As one of Concierge Auctions’ most anticipated events of the year, the sale attracted robust global participation and competitive bidding across a diverse collection of properties spanning Arizona, Montana, Florida, Texas, California, Maryland, Georgia, New York, Alberta, and Costa Rica.

With an audience of nearly 200 in attendance, 60 property connoisseurs competed from three countries and 22 U.S. states in person, on the telephone via a team of specialists, and online. The 17 December auctions at Sotheby’s New York were conducted by Sotheby’s auctioneers David Pollack and Meaghan Steele. The 18 December auction was conducted by Concierge Auctions auctioneer Frank Trunzo.

“The success of our end-of-year global sale reflects the precision of our auction platform, bringing exceptional properties to market and creating a competitive environment where qualified buyers are ready to act in record time,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Concierge Auctions. “Closing the year with landmark live auctions over the course of two days in New York City on the heels of our inaugural sale in Abu Dhabi during Collectors’ Week demonstrates the continued strength of our platform and our ability to deliver results at the highest level of the luxury real estate market.”

“The end-of-year global sale was as much about experience as it was about results,” said Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. “Between the first-ever luxury real estate auction at Sotheby’s new headquarters in the iconic Breuer building and the concluding sale at the Pendry Manhattan West, these events highlighted the global reach of our marketplace and the evolving sophistication of today’s luxury buyer.”

The end-of-year global sale presented an unparalleled range of luxury real estate opportunities, from architecturally significant estates and legacy compounds to premier development sites and turnkey residences in some of the world’s most desirable markets.

Facts and Figures from the Auction:

100% sell-through rate across 12 properties

Over $775M and 133 in aggregate bids placed

38% increase above average Starting Bid prices achieved

Global participation from 60 property connoisseurs from three countries and 22 U.S. states.

Featured Highlights:

11200 East Canyon Cross Way in Scottsdale, Arizona, an architectural masterpiece perched in the Upper Canyon of Silverleaf, commands sweeping vistas across Scottsdale’s coveted terrain. The extraordinary estate saw five bidders competing for a sale price of $13.72M in cooperation with Barry Van Patten and Ginger Van Patten of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty.

Regalia on the Bay at 340 Biscayne Boulevard is one of the last fully entitled large-scale development sites in Miami, Florida’s urban core. Fully entitled for an iconic 82-story mixed-use tower with luxury residences, boutique hotel, and commercial spaces, the site and its unobstructed vistas sweeping across Biscayne Bay to the Port of Miami and Miami Beach beyond achieved a sale price of $86.24M in cooperation with Gabriel Flores of ONE Commercial in association with ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

Set along the Potomac River, 11900 River Road in Potomac, Maryland, a French Chateau-inspired estate and one of the region’s most architecturally significant residences, offered as a philanthropic auction benefiting the American Cancer Society with proceeds supporting the organization's mission to improve the lives of people with cancer and their families, saw 11 bidders competing for a sale price of $13.26M in cooperation with Cara Pearlman and Han Peruzzi of Compass.

Additional sales:

‘Casa Cascavita’ in Uvita, Costa Rica, saw six bidders competing for a sale price of $2.576M in cooperation with Wijbrand Tuinstra of Costa Rica Sotheby’s International Realty.

5 Woodside Lane in Canmore, Near Banff, Alberta, Canada saw six bidders competing for a sale price of CA$3.91 in cooperation with Christopher Vincent and Laura Wright of Sotheby's International Realty Canada.

405 Swayback Road in McAllister, Near Bozeman, Montana, saw 10 bidders competing for a sale price of $4.984M in cooperation with Charlotte Durham of Big Sky Sotheby’s International Realty.

27919 Hansons Court, Spring, Near The Woodlands, Texas, saw six bidders competing for a sale price of $1.848M in cooperation with Lisa Fay of Coldwell Banker Realty.

9553 Bella Terra Drive in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, saw three bidders competing for a sale price of $6.72M in cooperation with Michael Hershenberg and Ricardo Valderrama of The Hershenberg Group.

230 Belle View, Stowe, Vermont saw five bidders competing for a sale price of $7.952M in cooperation with Pall Spera of Pall Spera Company Realtors.

‘The Golden Sands Estate’, 2242 Shoal Creek Road, Buford, Greater Atlanta Area, Georgia, saw nine bidders competing for a sale price of $2.408M in cooperation with Amy Fuchs and Bryan Bostic of The FamilyHomesGa Team with Keller Williams Atlanta Partners.

300 Biscayne Boulevard Way #5009W, Aston Martin Residence in Miami, Florida, saw nine bidders competing for a sale price of $1.736M in cooperation with Vivian Rodriguez of Compass.

Offered exclusively through the firm's new Private Auction platform, a new construction property never before publicly listed or marketed for sale, located in the prestigious enclave of the Hamptons, New York, is also pending sale.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.