Concierge Auctions: Potomac Chateau Pending Sale at Auction for $13.26M, Funds to Support the American Cancer Society

Sold in cooperation with Compass at end-of-year sale in New York City, proceeds will support the American Cancer Society’s mission.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that ‘The Estate at River’s Edge,’ a French-Chateau-inspired masterpiece overlooking the Potomac River in Maryland, is pending sale at auction for $13.26M in just 41 days after 1,046 total days on the market. Offered in cooperation with Cara Pearlman and Han Peruzzi of Compass, bidding culminated as part of Concierge Auctions’ end-of-year sale at the Pendry Manhattan West in New York City.

In a rare philanthropic offering, the proceeds from this sale will directly support the American Cancer Society (ACS) and its mission to fund innovative cancer research, expand patient support programs, and advance advocacy efforts. Additionally, as part of its giving program, Concierge Auctions will donate a portion of the proceeds to support ACS initiatives.

Positioned on 13.5 acres and inspired by the great estates of the French countryside, the property, located at 11900 River Road, comprises more than 40,000 square feet of refined living across four levels featuring a grand foyer with dramatic coffered ceilings and a 24-foot limestone fireplace, a commercial-grade chef’s kitchen, a main level library, and a luxurious owner’s suite with dual baths and automated dressing rooms. Crafted with exceptional detail – from its slate Mansard roof and limestone façade to panoramic windows and imported stone – the property also boasts an octagonal conservatory, landscaped gardens, and a regulation-size sports court.

“This historic sale represents what our platform does best–matching extraordinary properties with the right buyer from our global audience, while also contributing to a meaningful cause that aligns with our commitment to creating meaningful impact,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “It has been an honor to help the American Cancer Society’s mission, and we are proud to have contributed to a legacy that extends well beyond this sale.”

“This estate is unlike anything else in the Potomac region, offering a rare opportunity to own a premier waterfront estate perfect for both intimate family life and grand-scale entertaining,” added Pearlman. “It was a privilege to partner with Concierge Auctions to showcase this magnificent property for their global audience and contribute to such an important cause.”

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photos should be credited to Derek & Vee; all drone photography should be credited to Geoffrey Green with VSI Aerial; all videography should be credited to Kurt Fenderbosch with Epoch Visuals.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

###

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About Compass

Compass is a leading tech-enabled real estate services company that includes the largest residential real estate brokerage in the United States by sales volume. Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, Compass provides an end-to-end platform that empowers its residential real estate agents at its owned-brokerage to deliver exceptional service to seller and buyer clients. The platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, brokerage services and other critical functionality, all custom-built for the real estate industry. Compass agents utilize the platform to grow their business, save time, and manage their businesses more efficiently. The Compass network includes Christie's International Real Estate, the world's premier global luxury real estate brand with over 100 independently owned brokerage Affiliates in 50 countries and territories. For more information on how Compass empowers real estate agents, one of the country's largest groups of small business owners, please visit www.compass.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.