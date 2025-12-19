Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions: Architectural Masterpiece in Scottsdale, Pending Sale at Auction for $13.72M in 63 days

“Castle on the Hill” pending sale in cooperation with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty at inaugural sale at Sotheby’s new worldwide headquarters in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions announced today an extraordinary estate in Scottsdale’s coveted Upper Canyon of Silverleaf is pending sale at auction for $13.72M in 63 days of auction marketing. Widely known as “Castle on the Hill” this refined estate, offered in cooperation with Barry Van Patten and Ginger Van Patten of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, spans over 13,000 square feet of unrivaled sophistication living across 3.31 acres.

Bidding culminated live as part of the firm's end-of-year “Exceptional Global Properties” sale, the first-ever auction of real estate to gavel at the iconic Breuer building, Sotheby’s new reimagined worldwide headquarters in New York City. Designed in 1966 by Bauhaus legend Marcel Breuer, the Breuer at 945 Madison Avenue is one of New York’s most celebrated buildings, formerly housing collections by The Whitney Museum of Art, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and The Frick Collection.

The estate, located at 11200 East Canyon Cross Way, delivers unparalleled elegance and opulent design details across seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and a two-bedroom guest house. There are multiple versatile spaces for both entertaining and relaxation, while its elevated position ensures sweeping vistas of both the surrounding mountains and Scottsdale city lights. Situated in the Upper Canyon of Silverleaf, the estate offers total privacy just minutes from world-class golf courses, luxury resorts, and Old Town Scottsdale’s premier shopping and dining.

“Our inaugural ‘Exceptional Global Properties’ sale at Sotheby’s new worldwide headquarters drew a global audience eager to participate in this historic moment at the Breuer building, where ‘Castle on the Hill’ was a perfect fit for the bidders in attendance,” said Chad Roffers, CEO of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. “The strong response perfectly demonstrates the strength of our innovative auction platform in matching premium estates with the right buyer.”

“‘Castle on the Hill’ offered a rare opportunity to own both a sanctuary and a showpiece for modern living in Scottsdale,” added Van Patten. “It has been a privilege to collaborate with the Concierge Auctions team to ensure a successful sale for this property and guarantee it lives up to its potential.”

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com. All photos should be credited to ProVisual Media, Phil Johnson.



As part of Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 86 countries and territories worldwide, including 47 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.