MPD Seeks Suspect in Burglary and Fraud

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance to identify the suspect involved in a burglary and fraud that occurred in Northeast.

On Sunday, October 26, 2025, at approximately 8:28 p.m., the suspect entered an occupied residence in the 600 block of 8th Street, Northeast. The suspect then stole property, including the victim’s bank cards, and fled. Shortly afterward, the suspect attempted to use the victim’s cards at several businesses.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25163800