The Brooks Group Receives 2026 America’s Best Workplaces by Best Companies Group Award

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, has received the 2026 America’s Best Workplaces by Best Companies Group Award “I’m proud The Brooks Group has been recognized as one of America’s best workplaces for the second year in a row,” said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group. "This recognition reflects our commitment to creating an environment where our team members can thrive both professionally and personally.”2026 America’s Best Workplaces by Best Companies Group award identifies and honors the finest places of employment across the United States. It’s a celebration of excellence in company culture that ranks the Top 10 workplaces in small, medium and large business categories.Best Companies Group’s ranking algorithm analyzed each nominated company's workplace policies, practices and demographics, as well as data from an employee survey that measured the employee experience. The overall scores determined which workplaces were recognized and which were ranked in the top of their category.“The 2026 America’s Best Workplaces know the people in their organizations are key to their success, and they create environments that result in teamwork and excellence,” said Jaime Raul Zepeda, executive vice president of Best Companies Group + COLOR Magazine.America’s Best Workplaces winners and final rankings will be announced at The Best Workplace Summit Wednesday, December 10, at 4 p.m. EST. The event hashtag is #AmericasBestWorkplaces.For more information about the 2026 America’s Best Workplaces by Best Companies Group, visit https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/americas-best-workplaces/ About The Brooks GroupWe unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Guaranty Bank, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and United States Air Force. To learn more about our suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs, best-in-class assessments, and industry-leading reinforcement tools, visit https://brooksgroup.com/ About Best Companies GroupSince 2004, Best Companies Group has been dedicated to identifying and celebrating top workplaces. With expertise in employee engagement, they’ve helped over 10,000 organizations enhance the employee experience, boosting engagement, productivity, innovation and retention. A leader in engagement insights, Best Companies Group ranks thousands of companies annually using rigorous, research-based methodology. Their services include Ph.D.-designed engagement surveys, actionable insights, exclusive benchmarks and accessible consulting. Learn more at bestcompaniesgroup.com.

