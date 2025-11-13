The Brooks Group Named to Top Virtual Sales Training Companies List 2025

Selling Power Virtual Training Award 2025

Leading sales training provider recognized for virtual training programs that improve the effectiveness of customer-facing teams

87% of our virtual program participants reported the training process improved their sales performance in a quantifiable way.” — Spencer Wixom, President and CEO, The Brooks Group

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, has been named to Selling Power’s 2025 Top Virtual Sales Training Companies list for virtual programs that engage participants, drive behavior change, and produce measurable results.“Virtual training is essential for dispersed, hybrid, and fully remote sales organizations. The Brooks Group is committed to providing engaging and effective virtual training programs that equip sales professionals with the skills and confidence for every selling scenario,” said Spencer Wixom, president and CEO of The Brooks Group.“The Brooks Group continues to set the gold standard for virtual sales training. Their programs combine behavioral science, practical selling frameworks, and a deep understanding of how buyers think. In a world where AI and automation are reshaping the sales landscape, The Brooks Group stands out for keeping the human connection at the center of performance improvement. That’s why they remain one of Selling Power’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies ,” said Selling Power publisher and CEO Gerhard Gschwandtner.The Brooks Group delivers online training through live, virtual instructor-led training (VILT), and self-paced learning via the BrooksUP™ AI-enabled eLearning platform. The company’s virtual solutions deliver a straightforward sales process that improves the effectiveness of customer-facing teams.Virtual program participants surveyed 6 to 12 months after training reported improved business outcomes including:- 96% use the skills learned in their daily activity- 87% report that the training process improved their sales performance in a quantifiable way.- 63% attribute up to 10 or more new accounts/customers- 63% have made additional sales to existing accounts- 82% indicated an improvement in their manager’s coaching skillsCompanies on the Selling Power list demonstrate consistent expertise to help their clients reach and exceed sales goals, regardless of economic conditions, including:- Scope and breadth of virtual sales training offerings- Strategies to keep participants engaged- Methodologies for supporting knowledge retention- Innovative response to customer needs or changes in the marketplace- Client satisfaction and feedbackCROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage Selling Power’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2025 list to find the right sales training partner to deliver best-in-class virtual sales training.See Selling Power’s Top Virtual Sales Training Companies in 2025 list at: http://bit.ly/4qr86lQ About Selling PowerIn addition to Selling Power, the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. For more information, visit www.sellingpower.com About The Brooks GroupWe unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Guaranty Bank, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and United States Air Force. To learn more about our ROI-driven sales training and development programs, best-in-class assessments, and industry-leading reinforcement tools, visit https://brooksgroup.com/

