The Brooks Group Named to Selling Power’s Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions 2025 List

Traditional sales coaching is inconsistent, time-intensive, and doesn’t deliver the results sales teams need to compete. AI helps create more capable salespeople and gives sales leaders insight.” — Spencer Wixom, President and CEO, The Brooks Group

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, announced it has been included on Selling Power’s Top AI Sales Coaching Solutions 2025 list for the company’s use of AI in the BrooksUP™ eLearning platform to improve sales coaching scale and impact.“Traditional sales coaching is inconsistent, time-intensive, and frankly, doesn’t deliver the results sales teams need to compete. AI-powered sales coaching solutions such as BrooksUP create stronger, more confident salespeople and deliver actionable insights for today’s sales leaders,” said Spencer Wixom, President, and CEO of The Brooks Group. “AI isn't just the future of sales training—it's happening right now, and it's delivering measurable results.”BrooksUP™ eLearning platform for sales development is designed to strengthen sales professionals' skills, reinforce sales training concepts, and improve performance effectively and efficiently. BrooksUP includes an AI-powered sales coaching tool that provides real-time feedback and scoring to improve customer conversations and sales scenarios. Managers track proficiency via learning analytics, heatmaps, and dashboards.BrooksUP™ eLearning platform allows sales leaders to increase coaching frequency and effectiveness using intelligent AI-powered video practice and reinforcement and equipping sales managers and sales coaches with targeted, personalized insights. The platform offers AI-generated feedback on contents, tone, duration, speed, and keyphrases of sales conversation simulations.Selling Power’s editors say CROs, sales VPs, and sales enablement leaders can leverage the 2025 AI Sales Coaching Solutions list to identify and select AI-based solutions that provide effective sales coaching with the latest technology.About The Brooks GroupWe unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is the leading sales training and development company empowering sales teams to generate breakthrough results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and United States Air Force. To learn more about our suite of ROI-driven sales training and development programs, best-in-class assessments, and industry-leading reinforcement tools, visit https://brooksgroup.com/. About Selling PowerSelling Power is the leading digital magazine for sales managers and sales VPs since 1981. In addition, Personal Selling Power, Inc., produces the Sales Management Digest and Daily Boost of Positivity online newsletters, as well as videos featuring interviews with top executives. Selling Power is a regular media sponsor of the Sales 3.0 Conference, which is attended by a total of more than 4,500 sales leaders each year. Visit https://www.sellingpower.com/ to learn more.###The Brooks Group ContactLarissa DiStefanoVice President of MarketingThe Brooks GroupMobile: 713.898.0607ldistefano@thebrooksgroup.com

