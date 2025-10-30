CM Hospitality Introduces New Carpet Collection, Arctique

Arctique — Reimagining Nature’s Artistry

Reimagining Nature’s Artistry into Striking, Modern Carpet Designs Inspired by Frozen Terrain

The textures seem to hold a palpable tension—shaped by the constant interplay of temperature and friction—creating a uniquely soothing visual experience for guests.” — Justin Frye,

DALTON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CM Hospitality will unveil the Arctique Collection, at Boutique Design New York (BDNY), November 9–10, Booth #1743. Inspired by fractal geometry and the elemental grandeur of glaciers, the new carpet line reflects the artistry of frozen landscapes. Soft blues, silvers, and frosted whites evoke the iridescence of ice, while layered textures and graphic patterns convey cool sophistication and modern elegance. Designed for hospitality interiors, Arctique offers seamless style and performance across guest rooms, corridors, and public spaces.

“The textures seem to hold a palpable tension—shaped by the constant interplay of temperature and friction—creating a uniquely soothing visual experience for guests,” says Justin Frye, Director of Design. Each design brings to life the dynamic contrast between the slow, steady movement of the landscape and the sharp, rapidly evolving patterns within the ice.

The Arctique Collection features twelve trend-foward patterns that work together across an entire facility, creating a cohesive and unified aesthetic. Whether in public areas or guest rooms, this collection elevates the space to deliver a more refined and sophisticated guest experience.

About CM Hospitality

With decades of experience, CM Hospitality is trusted for unique design, innovative manufacturing, and reliable service in the carpet industry. Serving luxury hotels, CM supports designers from concept to delivery, offering custom patterns and constructions for any project. Known for fast, flexible service and exceptional products, CM Hospitality meets the highest standards across public spaces, guest rooms and corridors—bringing design visions to life with precision and care. Learn more at cmhospitality.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.