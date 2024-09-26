Brown Ox Ventures Wins Innovation of the Year for Advancement in New Packaging at SATA's 43rd Annual Fall Meeting

left to right (Herb Staten Jr. - SATA President, Vann Brown, Jeff Colker, SATA Director)

The company’s VizABull Rocket Spray Glass Cleaner is designed to make cleaning glass on vehicles more efficient, quick, and safe.

DALTON, GA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brown Ox Ventures is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Innovation of the Year for Advancement in New Packaging at the Southern Aerosol Technical Association's (SATA) 43rd annual Fall meeting. The award was presented during the conference held in Stuart, Florida, in recognition of the company's groundbreaking VizABull Rocket Spray Glass Cleaner.

Brown Ox Ventures' VizABull Rocket Spray Glass Cleaner represents a significant leap forward in aerosol packaging technology. The innovative design not only demonstrates a commitment to sustainability with its eco-friendly materials, but also enhances the user experience with its ergonomic, easy-to-use design that is engineered with driver safety in mind.

VizABull Rocket Spray Glass Cleaner, with its 12-foot application range, addresses one of the trucking industry's biggest safety concerns: work-related falls. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, falls are a common hazard in the trucking industry, causing thousands of injuries annually. Cleaning windshields is a significant risk factor for these falls. VizABull Rocket Spray eliminates this danger by allowing drivers to spray their windshields from the ground. After applying the cleaner, truckers need only wait 15 seconds for it to dissolve bugs and road grime before wiping it off with their windshield wipers or a long-handled squeegee.

Gone are the days of risky methods and potential lost-time accidents for maintaining clear visibility while driving. VizABull Rocket Spray Glass Cleaner, with its easy-to-use design and fast-acting formula, quickly and effectively cleans windshields, enabling drivers to get back on the road swiftly and safely. No falls, no injuries, no safety violations, and no workers' compensation claims—it's easy to use and a safety manager's dream.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this award from SATA," said Vann Brown, CEO of Brown Ox Ventures. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in developing a product that not only meets but exceeds industry standards. Our goal has always been to push the boundaries of what's possible in aerosol packaging, and the VizABull Rocket Spray Glass Cleaner is a perfect example of that commitment."

The 43rd annual Fall meeting of SATA was a gathering of industry leaders and innovators, providing a platform for the sharing of technical, regulatory, and marketing information. The event featured presentations on the latest advancements in the manufacture, formulation, and marketing of aerosol products, highlighting the ongoing evolution and growth of the industry.

Brown Ox Ventures remains dedicated to its mission of innovation and excellence in the aerosol industry. The company looks forward to continuing to develop cutting-edge products that meet the needs of consumers and contribute to the sustainability of the industry.

For more information about Brown Ox Ventures and the award-winning VizABull Rocket Spray Glass Cleaner, please visit brownox.com, download the BullSnot app, or follow BullSnot on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, X, and Threads using #bullsnot.

About Brown Ox Ventures

Brown Ox Ventures is a leading innovator in the aerosol industry, specializing in the development and production of high-quality aerosol products. With a focus on sustainability and user experience, Brown Ox Ventures is committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of consumers and the environment.

Founded in 2005, Brown Ox Ventures manufactures an extensive line of automotive aerosol products under the BullSnot! brand. Initially developed specifically for the trucking industry, the BullSnot family of products is now gaining recognition in other markets, including automotive, farming, and boating. Brown Ox is driven by a commitment to bring the best, high-performance products to the market without ever sacrificing value.

About SATA

Since its inception in 1981, SATA has been a pivotal organization within the aerosol industry, bringing together custom fillers, marketers, and vendors to collaborate on common industry issues. Over the past 40+ years, SATA has grown to become one of the oldest and largest aerosol associations, fostering the advancement, promotion, and growth of the industry through biannual meetings and forums.

