WizKid Products Innovatively Improved Ultimate Splash Hog Wins 2024 Distributor Choice Award

Ultimate Splash Hog Urinal Screen by WizKid

WizKid wins 2024 Distributor Choice award for Ultimate Splash Hog urinal screen.

DALTON, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WizKid Products, the maker of cutting-edge public urinal screens and mats, is proud to announce its Ultimate Splash Hog Urinal Screen has been named as a 2024 Distributor Choice Awards winner by Sanitary Maintenance magazine.

The Distributor Choice Awards are given to products that Sanitary Maintenance readers select as their favorites based on factors such as bestselling, most preferred, highly recommended, and innovative. This is the Splash Hog’s second time being recognized, with their previous model having been chosen as a customer favorite in 2019 as well.

“We are honored to receive this award from Sanitary Maintenance magazine. It truly recognizes our hard work and dedication to our Jan/San distributors,” said WizKid Products President/Owner, Jeff Crevier.

The Splash Hog screen’s unique curved design enables it to cut down on urine splashback both on the urinal itself and the area around and below, leading to a cleaner, better-smelling restroom experience. It is available in multiple fresh-smelling fragrances to further enhance the clean air in the restroom,

as well as fragrance free.

In addition to the honor of being selected, this year’s Distributor Choice Awards winners receive industry- wide media recognition through in Sanitary Maintenance, Contracting Profits, and Faculty Cleaning Decisions magazines, as well as winner exposure on CleanLink’s website and Sanitary Maintenance’s daily eNewsletter. They also receive social media and press release coverage, and bonus recognition at ISSA 2024.

Along with the award-winning Ultimate Splash Hog, WizKid Products also makes a complete line of antimicrobial floor mats, air fresheners and a shoe disinfecting kit – everything a business needs to keep its restrooms clean, sanitary and ready to use.

Vice President of WizKid, Nate Ellwitz shared, “We work very diligently to make sure all of our products are at the forefront of innovation. We don’t want our customers to buy our products because we are able to save them a few pennies. We want them to purchase from WizKid because our products are that much better and stand out amongst the competition. We are committed to listening to our customers and filling their needs.”

For nearly 20 years, commercial restroom supply company WizKid Products has designed and manufactured innovative solutions to help maintain sanitary restroom facilities. With their Antimicrobial Mats, Urinal Screens and Current Air Refreshers, restrooms can be kept consistently cleaner and odor free longer , providing a safer and more enjoyable experience for all who use them.