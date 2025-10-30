TechBehemoths Awards 2025: The 5th Edition Marks a New Milestone in Global IT Recognition

Over 54,000 companies compete for a chance to be nominated among the top IT performers worldwide

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechBehemoths Awards is now in the qualification phase for the 2025 edition, dedicated to recognizing top-performing IT service providers worldwide. A total of 54,150 companies from 68 countries are currently being evaluated, with approximately 1,900 winners projected, representing just 3.5% of all participants, according to platform data.Eligibility evaluation began on October 9 and will conclude on November 1, followed by a public voting stage from November 1 to December 7. Final results will be announced on December 9, 2025, with promotional campaigns for winners scheduled for Q1 2026. 2025 Awards timeline:Oct 9 – Nov 1: Work on eligibilityNov 1 – Dec 7: User votingDec 7: Voting closesDec 9: Winners announcedQ1 2026: PR & media exposureNow in its 5th edition, the program showcases verified business performance, supported by digital activity, demonstrated client portfolios, and commercially validated interest on the TechBehemoths platform.The 2025 edition marks expanded global reach, with 12 new countries entering the program for the first time, including Tanzania, Morocco, Lebanon, Ethiopia, Qatar, Uganda, Cyprus, Hong Kong, Bahrain, Albania, Zimbabwe, and Moldova.Country inclusion is determined solely by:- Online visibility- Market demand for IT services- Number of active companies- Strong interaction from both companies and clients, including profile visits, project inquiries- Overall engagement on the platformCountries with highly active IT ecosystems are included, and changes in local activity may affect participation in future editions.Only companies rated "Above Average," "Strong," or "Excellent" in their profile score are eligible for the voting stage.Participants may compete in only one country - the location of their primary headquarters. They may enter up to three service categories out of 20 available in the 2025 edition.Categories include Web Development, Custom Software Development, Web Design, Mobile App Development, Digital Marketing, Marketing Strategy, Graphic Design, PR, ReactJS, WordPress, and ten additional categories.The TechBehemoths winners' selection will weigh 50% public votes, validated through email, and 50% TechBehemoths' internal evaluation.Performance indicators include:- authenticated reviews- profile content consistency- visit frequency- average time spent on profile pages- volume of commercial inquiries- ongoing profile maintenance and updatesNominated companies must stay active on the platform and engage their partners and communities to vote by embedding the voting widget on their website, sharing their unique link on social media and business networks, and sending it directly to clients, partners, and employees.Winner companies receive a unique TechBehemoths Award badge, available as a widget or image (SVG/PNG). Winners can showcase it on their website, awards pages, email signatures, social media, and relevant articles.Internal analysis conducted in 2025 shows that companies displaying badges earned in previous award editions experienced a 73% increase in profile-to-contact conversion rates, based on a measured sample.Participation is free of charge, with no nomination or submission fees required.The official results of TechBehemoths Awards 2025 will be published on the platform and through the company's communication channels on December 9, 2025, two days after the closing of public voting.

