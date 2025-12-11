TechBehemoths Announces 2,100 Winners Across 68 Countries in the 2025 Global Awards Edition

TechBehemoths Awards 2025: Announcing the Winners Sample Official Certificate of Excellence

The 2025 results follow the December 7 voting closure and a rigorous two-phase evaluation, marking the largest and most competitive Awards cycle to date

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechBehemoths , one of the largest global platforms dedicated to IT companies, officially announces the winners of the TechBehemoths Awards 2025 , marking the most extensive and competitive season yet.After 2 months of preparation, analysis and validation of the performances of over 4369 nominees, only 2,100 IT companies from 68 countries were recognized for their excellence in digital services, technological innovation, and industry leadership.Voting Closed on December 7 – Results Verified and Finalized by the JuryThe voting period took place between November 1 and December 7, during which thousands of users of the platform supported their favorite companies.According to the official methodology, 50% of the final score comes from user votes and the other 50% is evaluated by the TechBehemoths jury, based on criteria such as: company performance on the platform, business profile, reviews, portfolio, engagement and visibility.The verification process also includes identifying attempts to manipulate votes. Thus, 72 companies were disqualified for unethical attempts and inappropriate practices in obtaining votes or image denigration.Winners Announced on December 9 – Global Momentum in Just 48 HoursJust two days after voting closed, the tech community around the world began to share the results in great detail. 2,100 companies were named winners in their categories, and industry leaders have already begun showcasing their achievements in social media, internal press releases, and corporate materials.New for 2025: Official Certificates of ExcellenceWith the publication of the results, and alongside the Winner Banners, Awards Winner Badges, and other Award Widgets used in previous years – all automatically generated and compatible with most web platforms –TechBehemoths introduces a new essential element for public validation of performance: the Official Award Certificates of Excellence.This authorized certificate formally confirms a winner’s status in up to three IT service categories of the TechBehemoths Awards 2025 and provides authentic, unique, and verifiable proof, suitable for operational, marketing, and compliance purposes.What each winning company receives:- Personalized digital certificate, available for download directly from the dashboard- High-resolution PDF document, suitable for presentations, press releases, social media and corporate materials- Public verification link, confirming the authenticity of the award through the TechBehemoths pageAccording to TechBehemoths' data, displaying official recognition elements can increase the number of contacts and inquiries by up to 78%, due to increased trust and credibility. Winner assets - including social media-optimized banners, embed codes, and high-resolution versions - are available for immediate download and use on web pages, presentations, and social channels such as Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.A Global Award with Real ImpactThe 2025 edition attracted thousands of companies from around the world, solidifying TechBehemoths’ position as one of the most objective and transparent recognition systems in the industry.Winners come from mature markets such as the US, Germany, and the UK, as well as emerging ecosystems – South Asia, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Latin America – demonstrating that technological innovation is increasingly evenly distributed globally.All awarded companies and their details are available on the dedicated page on the host website and will be accessible until the next Awards in 2026.About TechBehemothsTechBehemoths is a German-based platform connecting IT companies with potential customers and partners. With over 55,682 registered companies in 143 countries, the platform provides solutions for discovery, evaluation and collaboration in the international technology industry.

