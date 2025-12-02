TechBehemoths Awards 2025 Enters Final Countdown — 5 Days Left to Vote

With only 5 days remaining until the December 7 deadline, 4,369 IT companies are nearing the conclusion of this year’s global voting phase

BERLIN, GERMANY, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The TechBehemoths Awards 2025 have entered their final stretch, with just 5 days remaining until the voting window closes on December 7. As the deadline approaches, activity across the platform has intensified, with 4,369 IT companies worldwide increasing their outreach efforts and communities showing higher-than-usual voting engagement.Since voting opened on November 1, thousands of supporters have cast verified votes for their preferred companies. TechBehemoths reports a strong uptick in the last week, a pattern consistent with previous editions, when final-days engagement significantly influenced the rankings. To maintain integrity, every vote continues to be email-confirmed, while duplicate or suspicious submissions are filtered through advanced anti-fraud systems - including VPN/proxy detection and behavioural monitoring.In 2025, 47% of all attempted reviews have already been rejected, reflecting the platform’s strict quality and transparency standards.With the countdown underway, participating companies are leveraging every channel available - from social media and websites to embedded voting widgets - to mobilize their communities. Many have intensified their communication through LinkedIn , email signatures, and blog updates, aiming to make the most of the limited time left.Another dynamic shaping the final days is the real-time vote tracking available on each company’s dashboard. This feature has kept competition tight, enabling participants to monitor their standings hour by hour and adjust their outreach strategies accordingly, while ensuring compliance with the no-spam, no-paid-votes rules.The voting phase officially closes on December 7, and the winners will be announced on December 9, 2025.About the TechBehemoths AwardsLaunched in 2021, the TechBehemoths Awards recognize verified excellence and impact in IT and digital services worldwide. Participation is free of charge, with no nomination or submission fees, providing a trusted benchmark for clients seeking top-performing IT companies globally.

