KC-Based Sniper Bladeworks Solidifies Partnership with World’s Largest Knife Store

Sniper Photos from SMKW Fall Festival

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sniper Bladeworks, the Kansas City-based tactical and outdoor knife brand founded by L/E veteran Lance Abernathy, was recently invited to participate in Smoky Mountain Knife Works’ (SMKW) Fall Festival in Sevierville, TN from October 17-19. SMKW is a long-standing partner of Sniper and we have always been proud to feature our blades in the world’s largest knife store. Being selected as one of the Fall Festival’s featured vendors was an honor and our team had a blast finally getting to visit the store in person, meet the team, and check out all of the gear SMKW has to offer. As part of the weekend, Sniper also gave away an Orange and Satin MAMU to one lucky winner.

Offering a world-class Dealer Partnership Program and partnering with retailers all over the country is a key goal for Sniper. Since May 2025, we have closed deals with over 25 new and returning retailers that can all be found on our Store Locator. Some of our most popular stores (besides SMKW) are Alaska Knifeworks in Alaska, Blade Bar in Texas, and Academy Arms & Optics in Pennsylvania. We encourage you to visit the location closest to you and feel a premium Sniper blade for yourself.

One of the hottest-selling items for our retailers are the Sniper “From the Bench” Blades — which are customized versions of our production knives. We are working behind the scenes on our 2026 From the Bench offerings, but we still have a few models from our 2025 line available. Some of the most popular options are the Tiffany Blue, Tiger Stripe Camo, and Kryptek Style. Even our customs are designed to be put to use, but they do make a great show-piece.

If you are interested in partnering with Sniper Bladeworks or have any questions for us, we would love to chat. Reach out to us at contact@sniperbladeworks.com or on social media at the links below.

