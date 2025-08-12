Sniper Bladeworks Joins Nation’s Best Sports (NBS)

Sniper Bladeworks NBS Press Release Visual

Readies Exclusive Show Specials for NBS Dealers at Upcoming Market Event

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sniper Bladeworks (SBW), a premium tactical and outdoor knife brand, is proud to officially announce its partnership with Nation’s Best Sports (NBS), the nation’s premier sporting goods buying group. As one of only a few select NBS cutlery vendors, Sniper Bladeworks is gearing up exclusive show specials available only to NBS members at the upcoming Fall Semi-Annual Market in Fort Worth, Texas (August 18-21).

This partnership demonstrates SBW’s momentum in the independent retail sector and its mission to deliver field-tested, uniquely hard-working blades to dealers who serve law enforcement, outdoor, and blue-collar professionals nationwide. As Sniper CEO, Adam Pener, said, “Heartfelt thanks to Tyler and the entire NBS team for entrusting our brand and product. Being an approved NBS vendor means something, and we’re honored to be part of NBS’ proven nationwide network.”

“Fired up to meet the NBS community face-to-face in Fort Worth,” added COO Houston DeFoe. “We’ve crafted exclusive show specials just for this audience — and they’ll only be available to approved NBS dealers through Aug. 31 as customers gear up for hunting season. It’s a great opportunity to get premium blades at unbeatable pricing.”

A Brand with Tactical Roots and National Reach:

Founded by former SWAT sniper Lance Abernathy, Sniper Bladeworks has been recognized for its bold designs and functional innovation — including its distinctive "pistol grip" ergonomic handles. In 2020-21, Sniper relaunched the brand with a Top 1% worldwide Kickstarter that netted $150,000 in sales. Since then, the brand has expanded across the U.S. releasing more new models priced between $100 and $200 MSRP to fit the budget of working Americans.

As of 2025, Sniper Bladeworks:

- Has completed three inventory runs

- Offers limited-edition and field-proven designs

- Continues to double down on supporting blue-collar and tactical professionals with hard-use blades that last

At the Fort Worth Fall Market show, NBS dealers can expect:

- Exclusive show specials on best-selling models

- First access to 2025 limited releases

- Live meet-and-greet with the Sniper team

- Priority ordering with event-only pricing tiers

“We built this company for the end user — for SWAT, special forces, and the blue-collar Americans who rely on their blades every day,” said DeFoe. “Partnering with NBS lets us get our knives onto the shelves of family-owned businesses who serve that same mission.”

About Nation’s Best Sports (NBS):

Founded in 1956, NBS supports over 450 independent retailers nationwide through strategic buying power, exclusive vendor programs, and in-market opportunities to foster lasting vendor-dealer partnerships.

About Sniper Bladeworks:

Sniper Bladeworks is a Kansas City original — proudly crafting tactical, outdoor, and everyday carry knives. Our commitment to functional design, service-minded durability, and American craftsmanship has made Sniper a favorite among law enforcement professionals, military teams, outdoorsmen, and knife collectors across the U.S.

To schedule a buyer meeting or receive the full show special sheet in advance, please contact Keaton Todd: keaton@sniperbladeworks.com

Learn more at: www.sniperbladeworks.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.