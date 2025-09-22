Sniper Bladeworks Featured by Blue Ridge Knives in National Dealer E-Blast

Sniper Bladeworks / Blue Ridge Knives - Press Release Visual

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sniper Bladeworks, the Kansas City-based tactical and outdoor knife brand founded by L/E veteran Lance Abernathy, is proud to announce its recent feature in an exclusive Blue Ridge Knives (BRK) dealer e-blast reaching over 3,400 retailers worldwide. The placement highlights Sniper’s commitment to independent sporting goods stores, many of which are Veteran owned.

This feature comes as part of a five-year partnership between Sniper Bladeworks and Blue Ridge Knives, one of the most respected names in the industry. “We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to Phil Martin, Jeff Woods, Jenny Martin, and the entire BRK team for their ongoing support and for showcasing Sniper in this powerful blast,” said Adam Pener, CEO of Sniper Bladeworks. “Their belief in our products and our story has helped fuel our growth and keeps us connected to the independent dealers who’ve built this industry.”

🔪 Sniper’s Channel Strategy — Dealer-First, Built with Flexibility:

Sniper Bladeworks remains committed to a dealer-first model, offering two clear ways for independents to work with the brand:

1. Authorized Sniper Dealers can order directly to attain exclusive access to promotional campaigns and product drops, and also to be featured on its website and in geofenced ads promoting our dealers.

2. For reorders or smaller quantities, dealers can take advantage of Blue Ridge Knives' global capabilities and world-class team.

“With recent drops in some sporting goods sales, dealers around the country have been looking for new hot product lines to bring in revenue. We are going above and beyond to create geofenced social media ads and other things to help them have a successful launch of the Sniper brand and get more physical traffic into their stores," said Houston DeFoe, Sniper's Chief Operating Officer.

🎯 A Brand Forged in the Field — and Built for the Long Haul:

Founded in 2009 and relaunched in 2020 with a Top 1% Kickstarter campaign, Sniper Bladeworks blends real-world tactical experience with bold, ergonomic knife design. Its signature “pistol grip” handles, aggressive blade profiles, and purpose-built field performance have earned the brand a loyal following across SWAT teams, outdoor pros, blue-collar workers, and collectors alike. With over two dozen SKUs, three completed inventory runs, and a fast-growing national dealer network, Sniper is primed for continued growth in the coming year.

To inquire about becoming an Authorized Dealer, reach out to us at contact@sniperbladeworks.com!

