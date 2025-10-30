Altave launches wearable technology for worker protection in the energy industry

Altave's wearable device is designed for occupational safety in critical operations The device is inserted into vests worn under workers' PPE

U.S. patented device is integrated to software that detects risks in real-time and notifies workers with haptic feedback

Our role is to be a technological partner for more proactive safety in the energy sector.” — Leonardo Nogueira, ALTAVE's Co-founder and Commercial Director

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ, BRAZIL, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- During the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) Brazil 2025, Altave introduces the Altave Wearable, its newest patented technology designed to enhance safety and operational continuity in the energy industry. Recognized for its reliability on over 100 rigs and support vessels, the company is advancing the protection of teams in high-risk environments, such as oil and gas platforms, with this technology.Worker safety is a paramount concern for the global energy industry, where high-risk environments demand continuous innovation. To illustrate the stakes, data from Brazil's National Agency of Petroleum (ANP) showed 731 accidents and 78 serious injuries in 2024. The Altave Wearable was developed to address these universal safety challenges, offering an additional layer of intelligence for safety management worldwide.Integrated into the vests of offshore professionals, the device monitors location in real-time and sends data to the Altave Harpia software, which uses artificial intelligence to analyze risks and trigger vibration alerts directly on the wearable. This tactile communication ensures an immediate response in critical situations.The solution offers proactive mitigation in the following scenarios:Access Control: Helps ensure that only authorized personnel enter high-risk "Red Zones."Proximity Warnings: Alerts users to the approach of moving heavy equipment.Automatic Machinery Shutdown: Assists in automatically triggering the shutdown of heavy equipment in critical situations, adding an extra layer of prevention.“Our role is to be a technological partner for more proactive safety in the energy sector. We created the Wearable to transform how our clients manage risks,” says Leonardo Nogueira, co-founder and commercial director of Altave. “The technology strengthens governance and provides peace of mind to operate with greater efficiency and safety.”The Altave Wearable holds IECEx and Inmetro certifications with the Ex mark, attesting to its safety for operation in hazardous areas.The innovation has also been patented in the U.S.Altave invites OTC Brazil 2025 attendees to visit its booth (#A06) to see and learn about the deviceAbout AltaveAltave is a strategic technology company that develops solutions to optimize safety and operational efficiency in high-risk industries. With a portfolio that includes patented software and hardware, Altave positions itself as a trusted partner for major companies in the Oil & Gas, Mining, and other sectors, contributing to the protection of lives and assets through its proven reliability in over 130 operations across 4 continents.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.