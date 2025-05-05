OTC 2025: AI-powered Video Analytics advancing global sustainability in the Energy sector

ALTAVE system detecting absence of PPE on offshore vessel

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2025, taking place from May 5-9 in Houston, Texas, promises to be a landmark event in the ongoing digital transformation of energy sector, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking center stage in discussions and presentations. Among the standout innovations, ALTAVE, a Brazilian pioneer in AI-powered video analytics, is featured as one of the companies redefining safety, operational efficiency, and sustainability in high-risk environments.With the theme "Waves of Innovation -> Excellence in Offshore Energy," OTC 2025 is bringing together leading AI technology developers in the oil and gas sector, presenting solutions ranging from drilling and production optimization to advanced monitoring and risk prevention. These technologies represent the forefront of the digital transformation driving the global energy transition."This year's OTC will be a watershed moment for the industry, with AI dominating discussions on how we can make oil and gas operations safer, more efficient, and environmentally responsible," says Leonardo Nogueira, cofounder and Head of Marketing and Sales at ALTAVE.The conference is highlighting how AI is becoming indispensable for companies seeking to balance productivity with sustainability. "Our technology is designed to serve as a tireless supervisor in hazardous environments, leveraging AI and computer vision to detect incidents that often go unnoticed. ," explains Nogueira. ALTAVE's flagship product, the ALTAVE Harpia, is an advanced AI-driven platform that processes over 52 million daily frames, generating 145,000 safety alerts annually. The technology is deployed in more than 75 locations worldwide, including offshore oil platforms, refineries, and other critical O&G infrastructure in Brazil, MENA, the USA, and Asia.ALTAVE solutions presented at OTC include Red Zone Management, Walkway Monitoring, Man Under Suspended Load Detection, Oil Leak Detection, and Calculation of human hours of risk exposure, among others, in its vast portfolio."Our goal goes beyond simple problem detection," emphasizes Nogueira. "We transform data into actionable insights, creating a virtuous cycle of learning and optimization that permeates the entire client organization, crucial for the complex operations in the O&G industry."For companies seeking to remain competitive while navigating the energy transition, OTC 2025 is offering a comprehensive view of the AI technologies that are redefining the future of the sector. With ambitious international expansion plans, ALTAVE is committed to creating a future where technology works tirelessly to protect what's most valuable: human lives and resources.ALTAVE executives will be available for one-on-one interviews throughout OTC 2025 to discuss the role of AI in the digital oilfield and showcase how their technologies are driving impact across the industry.Visit the company at island #3448, booth 22 in the Brazil Pavilion, next to Petrobras.

