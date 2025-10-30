ORACLE Lighting to Unveil Groundbreaking Vega 7 Off-Road LED Pod Light at 2025 SEMA Show

Vega 7

ORACLE Lighting unveils the Vega 7 at SEMA 2025—engineered for unmatched brightness, durability, and value. Built to outshine, priced to win.

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new benchmark in off-road lighting performance—engineered to outshine the competition.

ORACLE Lighting, an award-winning leader in automotive LED solutions, is proud to announce the debut of its latest innovation: the Vega 7 High-Performance Off-Road LED Light, launching November 3rd at the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Designed to outperform industry benchmarks the Vega 7 offers cutting-edge technology, exceptional durability, and unmatched value. The product will be showcased at SEMA Booth #57147 in the West Hall, alongside ORACLE Lighting’s growing portfolio of high-performance lighting solutions.

Next-Generation Lighting Performance. The Vega 7 is available in two high performance configurations: LED+LED and LED+Laser. Engineered from the ground up, the Vega 7 Laser delivers over a staggering 676,900 candela, and a projection distance of 840 meters (2,755 Feet), outshining competitors such as the LP6 in both raw output and distance (by over 2 football fields) in lab tested performance.

“The goal with Vega wasn’t just to compete—it was to lead,” said Justin Hartenstein, Founder and Director of Product Development at ORACLE Lighting. “By pushing more current to the LEDs and integrating active thermal management, we’ve created a system that delivers massive light output without sacrificing reliability.”

Innovation That Performs. Unlike traditional designs that rely solely on passive heat dissipation, the Vega 7 features Active Cooling through an integrated high-efficiency fan, circulating air through specially designed rear cooling fins. This ensures that the LEDs operate within optimal temperature ranges even under sustained high-load conditions maximizing performance and extending component life.

Notable Features Include:

• OSRAM BOOST-HX LED chips for high-lumen output

• IP69K Ingress Protection Rating for extreme weather resistance

• Deutsch DT06-4S connectors for secure, OE-level connectivity

• Symmetrical 40° Beam Angle w/ Optional Center Laser Projection

• Amber Side Position Lights for enhanced visibility and styling

Inspired by the Stars. Named after the luminous star Vega—one of the most important celestial references in modern astronomy—the Vega 7 light embodies performance, precision, and forward-looking design. “Just as the star Vega has helped navigators and scientists find their way, the Vega 7 is designed to light your path through the most challenging terrains,” Hartenstein added.

Built to Outshine, Priced to Win. With a focus on delivering the best value in the off-road lighting market, the Vega 7 offers premium-grade performance at a more accessible price point than comparable lights. It’s built for enthusiasts who demand the best—without paying more than they should.

The new Vega 7 will be on display at the ORACLE Lighting booth (#57147, West Hall) throughout the 2025 SEMA Show.

For press inquiries, images, or interviews, contact:

sales@oraclelights.com

www.oraclelights.com

About ORACLE Lighting

Celebrating 25 years of innovation, ORACLE Lighting is a U.S.-based leader in automotive LED technology, design, and manufacturing. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Metairie, Louisiana, ORACLE has grown from a small garage startup into a globally recognized brand known for engineering some of the most advanced and award-winning lighting systems in the industry.

Driven by a passion for performance, design, and innovation, ORACLE Lighting delivers cutting-edge lighting solutions for enthusiasts, OEM partners, and commercial clients alike. From the first concept sketch to final assembly, every ORACLE product is developed with a relentless focus on quality, reliability, and user experience.

ORACLE’s commitment to excellence has earned widespread recognition, including being named SEMA Manufacturer of the Year, a SEMA YEN Vanguard Award winner, and one of Inc. Magazine’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for more than a decade. The company has also received the Louisiana Lantern Award for Manufacturing Excellence and was honored by the U.S. Small Business Administration as Exporter of the Year and Small Business Champion by the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

As ORACLE Lighting enters its next chapter, the company continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible—developing patent-pending technologies, expanding U.S. production capabilities, and advancing sustainable, serviceable designs that redefine the future of automotive lighting.

