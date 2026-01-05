eufy Launches the Omni S2 Robot Vacuum for New Standard of Deep Cleaning

Designed to excel on both carpets and hard floors, the S2 stands as the ultimate all-surface deep-cleaning flagship, blending powerful performance with intelligent precision. All eufy products are designed with one principle in mind: Built With Care. Learn more at eufy.com. For carpets, AeroTurbo™ combines 30,000Pa ultra-strong suction, 100AW power, and intelligent carpet-adaptive strategies to remove dirt and debris effectively across various floor types. The S2 launches with the world's first built-in aromatherapy system for a robot vacuum, filling the air with a light fragrance for whole-home freshness.

The new flagship model pairs HydroJet™ Self-Cleaning Mop, AeroTurbo™️2.0 Long-Lasting Suction, and CleanMind™ AI with the industry’s first aromatherapy station

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eufy , the leading smart home appliances brand by Anker Innovations, is announcing availability of its award-winning flagship Robot Vacuum Omni S2 , an advanced deep-cleaning system with 12-in-1 UniClean station. The S2 will be on pre-sale beginning January 6 at eufy.com in tandem with the opening of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), where it was selected as an Honoree in Home Appliances in the CES Innovation Awards2026 Program. The S2 will launch January 20 with an MSRP of $1599.99 and will be available on eufy.com and Amazon.Equipped with eufy's upgraded HydroJet™ 2.0 self-cleaning mopping system, the S2 introduces a system that electrolyzes tap water to kill 99.99% of common household germs, ensuring your hard floors are truly clean. Plus, the S2 launches with the world's first built-in aromatherapy system for a robot vacuum, filling the air with a light fragrance for whole-home freshness. The S2 also integrates seamlessly with smart home voice assistants including Siri, Alexa and Google Home, ensuring an effortless cleaning experience.Revolutionary Dual Cleaning Systems:- HydroJet™ 2.0 Self-Cleaning Mop System: With built-in double scraper cleaning mechanisms, eufy's HydroJet™ mop rollers self-clean 4 times per second by scraping away dirty water from the floor surfaces. Its roller mop automatically extends to tackle hard-to-reach areas like edges and corners. Additionally, the industry's highest force of pressure for a mopping system includes 15N (3.3lbs) of downwards pressure to deep clean hard floors.- AeroTurbo™ 2.0 Long-Lasting Suction: Designed for powerful, maintenance-free and long-lasting performance, AeroTurbo™ 2.0 delivers 30,000 Pa of suction and uses a dual zero-tangle brush system to capture hair and debris without clogging. The S2 automatically recognizes carpet type, adjusts suction power, and boosts pressure for various carpets. Its adaptive chassis lifts up to 5 cm, allowing the S2 to cross thick rugs, layered mats, and common household thresholds. Cyclone separation technology intelligently filters dirt and dust to keep the filter clog-free to ensure the vacuum delivers peak suction power all year long.Smarter Than Ever CleanMind™ AI System:The CleanMind™ AI system combines next-generation 3D sensing and machine learning to deliver an unprecedented level of intelligence. Its 3D MatrixEye™ 2.0 identifies and avoids more than 200 common household obstacles, including cables, shoes, and toys. S2's intelligent AI detects and avoids tassels on rugs to prevent tangles. Plus, recognizing common household stains from ketchup to pet footprints, the S2 adapts by adjusting water levels, mop pressure, and scrubbing duration. The system intelligently recognizes rooms, floor type, and furniture, and generates a 3D map in the app for accurate and efficient whole-house cleaning.UniClean Station 2.0 with electrolyzed water and built-in aromatherapy system:- The UniClean Station 2.0 automates every aspect of maintenance for hands-free operation, automatically emptying the dustbin, washes and dries the mop, refills water, and manages detergent. Additionally, eufy's all-in-one station generates a hypochlorous acid and ozone water solution right in the water tank, achieving up to 99.99% reduction in pathogens.- The station also includes the world's first built-in aromatherapy system for a robot vacuum, releasing fragrance during each cleaning cycle with removeable scent cartridges. Three included scent cartridges are: Citrus and Basil, Bamboo and Sage, and Bergamot and Lychee, adding a fresh aroma to the home while cleaning. Each scent cartridge lasts about 45 days and replacement cartridges are available to purchase as desired.About eufy:eufy, the smart home brand from Anker Innovations, designs intelligent products that make everyday life safer, cleaner, and more convenient. Eufy is harnessing the power of the latest AI technology to enable facial recognition and proactive decision making. From advanced home and property security systems and smart baby tech solutions to deep-cleaning robotic vacuums and automated outdoor lawn care, eufy brings cutting-edge solutions to the home. All eufy products are designed with one principle in mind: Built With Care. Learn more at eufy.com.

