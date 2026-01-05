Anker Innovations Showcases Iconic Lineup of Charging, Smart Home and Entertainment Devices During CES 2026

eufy Built with Care Logo Soundcore Logo

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker Innovations, a global leader in consumer technology, is unveiling its latest collection of next-generation products tonight at the Pepcom Digital Experience event at the Paris Las Vegas hotel and CES 2026 activations. The brands represented at the product showcase will include Anker, eufy and Soundcore.Key products premiering at CES 2026 include: Anker Nano Charger (45W, Smart Display, 180° Foldable)• Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1, MagGo, AirCool, Foldable)• Anker Nano Power Strip (10-in-1, 70W, Clamp)• Anker Nano Docking Station (13-in-1, Triple Display, Built-In Removable Hub)• Anker SOLIX E10• eufy Bottle Washer S1 Pro• eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2• eufy Video Doorbell S4• eufy Solar Wall Light Cam S4• eufy Smart Lock E40• Soundcore Aerofit 2 Pro• Soundcore Sleep A30 Special• Soundcore Boom Go 3i• Soundcore Nebula P1i• Soundcore Nebula X1 ProIn addition to this exciting lineup, Anker Innovations is proud to share that several of its signature products have been recognized as Honorees in the CES 2026 Innovation Awards program. The awardee products include the Anker Prime Charger (160W, 3 Ports, Smart Display), ANKER SOLIX C1000 Gen 2, eufy Robot Vacuum Omni S2, and the Soundcore AeroFit 2 Pro.AnkerAnker is unveiling a next-generation portfolio of charging products at CES 2026, bringing smarter device recognition, speed, and efficiency, while introducing innovative features such as smarter visual interfaces, faster Qi2 25W wireless performance, AnkerSense™ View and ActiveShield™ 5.0 technology. Leading the charging portfolio is the smart display charger - the Anker Nano Charger (45W, Smart Display, 180° Foldable), which identifies the iPhone model* in seconds to deliver a tailored charge. Packing 45W fast charging into a compact design that is 47% smaller than the original 30W charger yet delivers 50% more output, it features TÜV‑Certified Care Mode that reduces phone battery temperature by 9°F compared to other 45W chargers during charging, protecting battery health**. Interactive display with visual feedback that makes charging intuitive and engaging, such as real-time charging power and temperature. Available late January 2026 on anker.com, MSRP: $39.99.Anker continues to innovate in mobile charging with the palm-sized Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1, MagGo, AirCool, Foldable), delivering up to Qi2 25W high-speed wireless charging for iPhones in an ultra-compact 3-in-1 foldable design. Its Airflow cooling system ensures stable, efficient charging for multiple devices. Available Q1 2026 on anker.com, MSRP: $149.99. Designed for an all-in-one workspace, the Anker Nano Power Strip (10-in-1, 70W, Clamp) keeps desks organized and clutter-free, delivering 70W max from any single USB-C port and features reliable 1500J surge protection. Available mid-April 2026 on anker.com, MSRP: $69.99.In addition, introducing the Anker Nano Docking Station (13-in-1, Triple Display, Built-In Removable Hub), our first docking station with a built-in 6-in-1 removable hub, delivering triple-display support with up to 4K resolution on a single display, up to 100W upstream charging, and 10 Gbps data transfer for workspace productivity. Available now on anker.com, MSRP: $149.99.Anker SOLIXAnker SOLIX Anker SOLIX provides a first look at the Anker SOLIX E10, the World’s First Smart Hybrid Whole-Home Backup Solution. While the system's innovative design is on display at CES 2026, full technical specifications and features will be revealed during a dedicated digital launch event on Monday, Jan. 12, 2026, at 10 a.m. PT. To register and watch the event, please sign up here: https://www.ankersolix.com/e10-whole-home-backup-solution eufy Mom & Babyeufy unveils the Bottle Washer S1 Pro, an advanced 4-in-1 solution designed to upgrade the traditional nursery and redefine the standard of cleaning. Powered by 3D HydroBlast™, triple-layer high-pressure jets melt away milk residue, enhanced by a built-in water filter to eliminate impurities at the source. Designed for growing families, it features a large capacity holding 8 full bottle sets, or 4 bottles alongside a complete breast pump kit. Beyond washing, it delivers total hygiene through 212°F steam sterilization and HygieniDry™ rapid drying, while integrating smart app connectivity to put control directly in the palm of your hand.Expected release: Spring 2026eufy CleanThe Robot Vacuum Omni S2 is officially available featuring eufy's HydroJet™ mopping technology and long-lasting 30kPa AeroTurbo™️suction. The S2 introduces eufy's CleanMind™ AI which can identify floor types and room layouts and automatically adjusts cleaning mode, suction, scrubbing force, and wheel height for the ultimate customized clean. The new S2 generates a hypochlorous acid and ozone water solution right in the water tank, which achieves up to 99.99% germ reduction. Plus, with the world's first built-in air freshener in a robot vacuum, three interchangeable scents release fresh fragrance for a whole home aromatherapy experience. Pre-sale begins on January 6, with full retail launch on January 20, 2026 for $1599.99 on eufy.com and Amazon.eufy Securityeufy will also be showcasing several new security devices at CES 2026, headlined by the new Video Doorbell S4. This device uses eufy OmniTrack™ technology to accurately detect and track people, automatically adjusting the zoom to keep couriers or visitors in frame as they approach the doorway. The S4 features 180° horizontal and vertical field-of-view to deliver panoramic surveillance from a single, sleek form factor. The video doorbell's 3K resolution camera empowers ultra-clear monitoring from up to 26 feet away. The device is scheduled for launch later in Q1 on eufy.com for $279.99.In addition, eufy is unveiling the Solar Wall Light Cam S4. This device includes 4K color night vision and an F1.6 lens for ultra-clear imaging, even in low-light settings. The integrated camera can be adjusted vertically by up to 45° to help eliminate blind spots. The Wall Light Cam is equipped with a detachable 2W solar panel, as well as a 10,000 mAh battery for flexible installation and non-stop power. It also supports multiple lighting modes, including daily lighting, security lighting, and festive lighting, designed to suit different scenarios. The product is scheduled to launch in Q1 on eufy.com for $199.99.Eufy will also introduce the Smart Lock E40, powered by advanced 3D face recognition that allows users to unlock the door with a quick, accurate scan of pre-programmed faces, delivering a seamless, touch-free and wait-free entry experience. The E40 is also designed with a 2K HD Camera with a head-to-toe view for wide-angle coverage and clear night vision capabilities. The E40 includes a 15,000 mAh main battery, as well as an 800 mAh backup battery for seamless power and is rated IP65 for waterproof protection. The video smart lock supports Matter, Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home Assistant, and Samsung Smart Things. The Smart Lock E40 is slated to launch in Q1 at Home Depot, both online and in stores, with a retail price of $299.99.SoundcoreSoundcore launches the AeroFit 2 Pro, the world’s first dual-form earbuds that enable both open-ear listening and active noise cancellation in a single design. Designed primarily around an open-ear form factor, the earbuds support extended use in situations that staying aware is important, while still offering active noise cancellation in noisy environments. The AeroFit 2 Pro will be available on soundcore.com starting January 6, 2026, priced at $179.99 and will be available in four colors, Matte Black, Gloss White, Matte Purple and Gloss Blue.Soundcore also launches the Sleep A30 Special, featuring a triple noise reduction system that combines active noise cancellation, passive isolation, and adaptive snore masking to reduce sleep disruptions across multiple frequency ranges. In collaboration with Calm, the earbuds support Calm Sleep Stories directly through the Soundcore app. The Sleep A30 Special will be available for pre-order on soundcore.com starting January 6, 2026, priced at $199.99, with new color options and extended battery life.Soundcore introduces the Boom Go 3i, a palm-sized portable speaker delivering 15W sound with up to 22 hours of battery life and IP68 protection for outdoor use and a dual-mode strap mounting system. The speaker is scheduled to launch in Q1 2026, priced at $79.99.In addition, Soundcore will showcase the Nebula P1i portable projector, featuring a flip-open design with adjustable speakers, 1080p resolution, and official Netflix and Google TV support. The P1i is expected to launch in early 2026, priced at $369.Finally, previously launched on Kickstarter, Soundcore will showcase the Nebula X1 Pro. This all-in-one mobile theater station combines a 3,500 ANSI-lumen 4K triple-laser projector, a wireless 7.1.4 sound system certified by Dolby Atmos, dual wireless microphones and automatic setup with AI spatial adaptation and is priced at $4,999.A bundle that includes a 200-inch inflatable screen and comes with a wireless pump that inflates in about five minutes, and unlike other inflatable screens, does not require a constant source of air, making it silent during viewing. This bundle is planned for Spring 2026, priced at $6,998.# # #About Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global leader in charging and home energy storage technology and a developer of unique, consumer electronic products that support premium audio, mobile entertainment and the emerging smart home space. This innovation is being led by its three key brands: Anker, eufy and Soundcore. More information on Anker Innovations and its various brands can be found at anker.com.PR contactFor more information, high-res images or to request samples, please contact pr@anker.comFootnotes*Recognizes iPhone 17 / 16 / 15 series; 11" iPad Pro (2024 / 2023 / 2021 / 2020), 12.9" iPad Pro (2022 / 2021 / 2020), 13" iPad Pro (2024).**Battery temperature impacts battery life. When charging in Anker's Care Mode, the charger temperature stays 36°F cooler than the international standards and the phone battery temperature runs 9°F cooler than with other 45W chargers. (Data from Anker lab: Maximum internal phone battery temperature during charging from 0% to 100% capacity at an ambient temperature of 77°F.)

