Boosteroid adds Ultra Pro subscription plan with comfort features for dedicated players

New tier adds convenience for dedicated players, while all users retain access to up to 4K, 120 FPS gaming performance.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boosteroid has introduced Ultra Pro, a subscription plan that focuses on quality of life improvements for dedicated cloud gamers. The core of the Boosteroid experience remains unchanged, and all users on all plans continue to play on premium-level hardware capable of delivering up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS. The Ultra Pro plan adds comfort features, some of which have been widely requested by the community.The Ultra Pro subscription is available now. Pricing is set at 14.89€ for a one-month plan or 134.89€ for a 12-month plan (equivalent to 11.24€ per month).Initial list of benefits:Boostcast lets you stream your session to up to 15 viewers instead of 5, directly inside Boosteroid.Sessions stay open for up to 15 minutes of inactivity, when the user steps away – for more peace of mind during a short break during a session.If the network blips and drops a session, the player has up to 3 minutes to rejoin and resume playing.The player may choose the desired server location at the start of a session. This feature can be enabled in user settings.These additions are part of Boosteroid’s ongoing effort to improve the cloud gaming experience. The company is actively working on a new server architecture that will keep performance on par with the growing demands of future titles, an upgrade from which all users will benefit. The new Ultra Pro plan adds a layer of convenience, as an option for dedicated players.“We at Boosteroid aim to deliver top-quality access for every player, with performance that reaches 4K and 120 FPS. As our team is building a new server architecture designed to handle the blockbuster titles of 2026 and beyond, we ensure this standard of play remains available to everyone well into the future. The new subscription plan adds quality-of-life features, while all users continue to enjoy premium-level gaming," says Ivan Shvaichenko, CEO of Boosteroid.The Ultra Pro plan was born from both the community feedback and conversations inside the Boosteroid team about how to improve cloud gaming for everyone. The Boosteroid team plans to develop this subscription plan further while also adding new features for all users, regardless of their plan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.