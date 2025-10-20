Boosteroid leadership honored with Gold, Silver, and Grand Stevie Awards at the 22nd International Business Awards Ivan Shvaichenko, CEO and founder of Boosteroid (3) Artem Skoryi, Vice president of Business Development at Boosteroid

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boosteroid’s leadership team was honored at the 22nd International Business Awards(StevieAwards). Ivan Shvaichenko, CEO and founder of Boosteroid, received a Gold Stevie and a Grand Stevie as the Highest-Rated Nomination of the Year, while Artem Skoryi, Vice President of Business Development at Boosteroid, earned a Silver Stevie. These recognitions highlight consistent execution, product quality, and large-scale service availability across multiple regions and devices.In the 22nd edition of the International Business Awards – with winners announced in August and a gala held in Lisbon on October 10, 2025 – independent judging panels of executives evaluated thousands of nominations across industries and regions, and the Grand Stevie recognized the highest‑rated entry of the year across the program’s scoring system, which placed Boosteroid among the top honorees for 2025.During the awards ceremony, Boosteroid’s founder said that at the beginning of the journey the team had just a “crazy idea” that streaming technology could support games for the normal player. And today, Boosteroid has become the world’s largest independent cloud gaming service, with nearly 30 data centers and millions of users from around the globe. “I thank God. I am sincerely grateful to the organizers of the Stevie Awards. I am very grateful for and proud of our Ukrainian team. Slava Ukraine!” said Ivan Shvaichenko, CEO and founder of Boosteroid.“Digital services thrive on disciplined execution that connects vision to performance in real environments. This Silver Stevie recognizes the way we integrate cloud-grade experiences across devices and regions, reinforcing our commitment to openness, efficiency, and continuous improvement for players and partners.” – said Artem Skoryi, Vice President of Business Development at Boosteroid.These recognitions align with Boosteroid’s vision, which prioritizes stable low‑latency play, wide device coverage, and transparent service quality. The service is supported by custom GPU servers co‑developed with AMD and ASUS, a continually expanding footprint in Europe and the Americas, and strategic device and platform integrations – including in‑car gaming with Mercedes‑Benz MBUX – together with operational practices that favor reliability during peak demand.About BoosteroidBoosteroid is the world’s largest independent cloud‑gaming provider, operating an extensive GPU‑powered network that delivers low‑latency play to more than 7.5 million users across Europe, North America, and South America. Its server solutions are engineered with AMD and ASUS – powering high‑end cloud‑gaming virtual machines designed for demanding titles and modern displays. Boosteroid enables access to 1,200+ PC games, including many of the world’s most popular releases, on desktop, mobile, and smart TV devices regardless of local hardware constraints or operating system. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas – with R&D in Kyiv, Ukraine – and maintains additional entities across the European Union, supported by a team of more than 120 people.About StevieAwardsThe StevieAwards are a global business awards program that recognizes achievements in the workplace for organizations and professionals. Established in 2002, they are presented in nine different programs, such as the International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Awards are given at Gold, Silver, and Bronze levels based on judges’ scores, and the program receives over 12,000 entries annually from more than 75 countries.

