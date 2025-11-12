AgeWallet™ Age Assurance Solution Now Available Worldwide

Now available worldwide.

Compliance-Driven Tool Featured on All Major App Stores

Our team of lawyers, developers and strategists have been working around the clock to bring AgeWallet™ to market.” — Brady Mills, Founder & CEO, Brady Mills Agency

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta-based technology firm Brady Mills Agency today announced the worldwide launch of AgeWallet ™, a groundbreaking plug-and-play age assurance solution that allows online merchants and consumers to meet rapidly expanding age verification requirements with a single, secure platform.AgeWallet™ is now available for download globally on the Apple App Store and Google Play, empowering merchants to allow consumer access to age-restricted content instantly—without sacrificing privacy, convenience, or compliance.Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Texas law mandating proof of age to access adult content online, with similar legislation now advancing in more than 20 U.S. states and across multiple international markets. The decision accelerated the need for privacy-first verification tools that can scale globally, across industries including adult entertainment, gaming, cannabis, and alcohol.“Our team of lawyers, developers and strategists have been working around the clock to bring AgeWallet™ to market,” said Brady Mills, Founder & CEO of Brady Mills Agency. “Our age assurance solution is specifically designed for small to mid-size merchants in the high-risk, adult space who simply can’t afford to spend thousands and sometimes hundreds of thousands of dollars to remain compliant with ever-changing age verification regulations around the world.”How AgeWallet™ WorksAgeWallet™ offers a lightweight API or WP Plugin for online merchants that integrates easily into any website, app, or checkout system. Merchants then utilize AgeWallet™ to verify users in real time without storing personal data, ensuring global compliance while protecting user privacy. Once verified, the user can continue to log onto the merchant’s site without multiple reverifications.AgeWallet™ also employs advanced location and network integrity checks to detect and prevent circumvention through VPNs, proxies, and other forms of masking technology—ensuring that verification requests originate from legitimate geographic locations. When suspicious activity is detected, AgeWallet™ automatically requires full re-verification before granting access. This added layer of enforcement helps merchants maintain compliance even as regulators in regions such as the U.K. move to restrict VPN-based access to age-restricted content.For additional details on AgeWallet™ merchants should visit https://www.agewallet.com About AgeWallet™AgeWallet™ is a privacy-first age verification platform that serves as a personal digital key, giving users secure access to age-restricted content across multiple websites and apps. Once verified, users can instantly prove their age without repeatedly sharing personal information. Built to meet global compliance standards, AgeWallet™ enables real-time verification, prevents fraud, and integrates seamlessly across industries including adult content, social media, gaming, alcohol, and cannabis.About Brady Mills AgencyBrady Mills Agency is a full-service digital marketing and web development firm specializing in custom software solutions, SEO, and scalable digital platforms for high-growth brands. With more than two decades of experience serving startups to Fortune 500 companies, the agency is known for delivering creative, compliant, and conversion-driven solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Brady Mills Agency works with clients across finance, healthcare, e-commerce, and technology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.