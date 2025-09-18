AgeWallet™ Launches as Instant Age Verification Solution for Online Merchants in The High-Risk, Adult Space

The age verification crisis didn’t just expose a regulatory gap — it revealed a need for a scalable, privacy-first solution.” — Brady Mills, Founder & CEO, Brady Mills Agency

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlanta-based technology firm Brady Mills Agency today announced the launch of AgeWallet ™, a new plug-and-play solution meant to address an immediate crisis for online merchants in the high-risk, adult space: Age Verification.AgeWallet™ has been in development for months and will be available to merchants in early November. Pilot merchant registration is now open at https://www.agewallet.com/website-owners/ Earlier this summer, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a Texas law requiring proof of age before allowing residents to access adult online content. Similar laws are either on the books or being pursued in 23 states across the country. The Supreme Court decision sent a chill through the adult online industry with many arguing that it violates free speech and individual rights.A number of popular websites offering access to adult content have blocked user access in states requiring age verification, but similar regulations are being instituted worldwide—thus the need for age verification solutions.AgeWallet™ allows online merchants of any size to immediately implement a form of age verification on their sites. The solution also enables consumers to purchase one password or key that will allow them to access hundreds of sites in the AgeWallet™ network without having to re-verify their age.The new tool was developed by the team at Brady Mills Agency, a leading web development and SEO firm headquartered in Atlanta and will be publicized and promoted by the Atlanta-based brand innovation agency, Creaxion.Both agencies have spent years working in the high-risk, adult payment processing space.“The age verification crisis didn’t just expose a regulatory gap — it revealed a need for a scalable, privacy-first solution. We recognized the urgency and immediately committed our team to building something that would empower both users and publishers,” said Brady Mills, Founder and CEO of Brady Mills Agency.“Marketing is about solving problems,” said Mark Pettit, Founder and CEO of Creaxion. “AgeWallet is a uniquely innovative solution to a significant problem in the high-risk, adult industry and we think it will be hugely successful."AgeWallet™ will be available in four tiers for online merchants:1.) FreeUp to 1,000 age checks/month2.) Starter1,001 to 50,000 age checks/month$0.05/age checkEmail support3.) Volume50,001 to 100,000 age checks/month$0.04/age checkPriority email support4.) Enterprise100,000+ age checks /monthCustom pricing starts at $0.03/age checkDedicated account rep, SLA & onboarding supportFor a nominal, annual fee, consumers can securely confirm their age and enjoy these benefits:1.) One-Time VerificationComplete a simple verification process through a trusted third party using either advanced age estimation technology or a government-issued ID.2.) Secure, One-Year ValidationReceive an AgeWallet™ verified account that stays valid for a full year, with easy annual renewal.3.) Seamless Access Across SitesUse your AgeWallet™ account to instantly unlock age-restricted content on any participating website worldwide—no need to verify again.About AgeWallet™AgeWallet™ is a privacy-first age verification platform that lets consumers confirm their age once through a trusted third-party provider and use a single, secure login to access age-restricted content across multiple websites. Each verified account is valid for one year with simple annual renewal, eliminating the need for repeated checks. For businesses, AgeWallet™ delivers a lightweight API, fraud prevention tools, and flexible pricing, making it easy to implement scalable, compliant age gating without storing sensitive personal data—ideal for industries like adult content, gaming, cannabis, alcohol, and more.About Brady Mills AgencyBrady Mills Agency is a full-service digital marketing and web development firm specializing in creative strategy, custom software solutions, and scalable platforms for high-growth businesses. With over two decades of experience serving startups to Fortune 500 companies, the agency blends innovative design with technical expertise to deliver results-driven digital experiences. Headquartered in Atlanta, Brady Mills Agency is trusted by clients across industries including finance, healthcare, e-commerce, and technology.About CreaxionCreaxion is an AI-powered brand innovation agency based in Atlanta. Founded in 1998, Creaxion has worked for some of the best-known brands in the world and excels at simplifying complex marketing messages and using advanced technology solutions like AI to help its clients reach target audiences around the world. The agency also has extensive experience in crisis communications and issues management. Learn more about Creaxion at https://www.creaxion.com/ ###

