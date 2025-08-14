USU Recognized in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms

MöGLINGEN, GERMANY, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU, a leading provider of IT and customer service management solutions, has been recognized in the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms. USU is the only German provider out of 17 vendors worldwide featured in this report.The Gartner report evaluates vendors in the rapidly evolving SaaS management platform (SMP) space. This market is becoming increasingly strategic as organizations look to gain visibility, control and cost transparency across their growing SaaS environments.Growing Value of SaaS Management PlatformsGartner defines “SaaS management platforms (SMPs) as software tools that aim to help organizations discover, manage, optimize and automate the SaaS application life cycle from one centralized console.” According to Gartner, “Through 2027, organizations that fail to attain centralized visibility and coordinate SaaS life cycles will overspend on SaaS by at least 25%, due to unused entitlements and unnecessary, overlapping tools.” The report also notes, “Through 2028, over 70% of organizations will centralize SaaS application management using a SaaS management platform (SMP), an increase from less than 30% in 2025.”Peter Stanjeck, Vice President and Managing Director R&D at USU, Says:“We’re proud to be recognized in the 2025 GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms. USU is keeping pace with rapidly evolving enterprise needs—by addressing the growing complexity of SaaS and generative AI adoption with intelligent, automated solutions that help organizations regain control over costs, risks, and compliance.Over the past year, we’ve expanded our established technology asset management portfolio to include SaaS management. In March 2025, we integrated SMP vendor saasmetrix to enhance our automation and optimization capabilities—from onboarding and offboarding workflows to deep SaaS insights. This will further boost our relevance for IT operations, security and compliance teams after full integration.”The Gartnerreport Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms, published on July 30, 2025, by analysts Tom Cipolla, Dan Wilson and Lina Al Dana, complimentary copy is available at www.usu.com This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news Gartner disclaimerGartner, Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms 30 July 2025, Tom Cipolla, Dan Wilson, Lina Al DanaGARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.USU GmbHAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en-us/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.