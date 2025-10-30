Visionary Training Resources Announces Partnership with Scoot

VTR and Scoot partnership

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary Training Resources (VTR), a leader in aviation training technology, is excited to announce its partnership with Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA). This groundbreaking agreement will provide enhanced pilot training with the use of VTR’s proprietary FlightDeckToGo™ training solution, a state-of-the-art virtual reality (VR) platform.

By supplementing traditional learning methods with VR, pilots will be able to familiarize themselves with the flight deck through guided in-headset instruction and be able to learn and practice their procedures prior to commencing their simulator training.

Andrea Arola, VTR VP of Sales, shared, “We’re proud that Scoot has chosen VTR as their VR-training solution provider. This shows their dedication to innovation, using new technology to make pilot training more effective and engaging. We look forward to obtaining valuable data from this collaboration and growing our partnership to drive even greater advancements in training.”

Captain Christopher Chan, Scoot VP of Flight Operations, shared: “We’re thrilled to partner with VTR to improve how we train, enhance effectiveness and elevate learner engagement. By staying at the forefront of innovation and harnessing emerging technologies, we hope to deliver more immersive, impactful learning experiences that strengthen our pilots’ proficiency and support operational excellence.” VTR continues to expand its geographic footprint, and this endeavor marks significant development in the Asia/Pacific arena. With current customers across the Americas, VTR’s expansion plans also include Europe and the Middle East.

About Visionary Training Resources

Founded by pilots with extensive safety and training backgrounds, Visionary Training Resources (VTR) delivers a powerful pilot training platform, FlightDeckToGo™, which leverages the power of virtual reality (VR) technology. Portable, easy-to-use, realistic, and dimensionally accurate, FlightDeckToGo™ provides important advantages over traditional flight simulators, including reduced training costs, cost savings on aircraft familiarization training, and better retention of information.

About Scoot

Scoot is the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines. Scoot painted the skies yellow in June 2012 and merged with Tigerair Singapore in July 2017, retaining the Scoot brand for a new chapter of growth. To date, Scoot operates a modern and efficient fleet of over 50 aircraft, comprising widebody Boeing 787 Dreamliners, single-aisle Airbus A320 family aircraft, and the Embraer E190-E2 aircraft. Scoot currently flies to over 70 destinations across 18 countries and territories in the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Europe. Scoot is more than your typical low-cost carrier (LCC). Scoot is passionate about travel, connecting people and cultures, and pushing boundaries. It does so by continually innovating and seeking new opportunities for growth. As a leading and award-winning LCC, Scoot strives to provide its customers with reliable and quality services, customizable and differentiated product offerings, as well as comfortable and seamless travel experiences at great value.

