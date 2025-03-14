Visionary Training Resources, Inc. earns method patent for VR-based flight training system

Procedural flow from inside the VTR headset

Visionary Training Resources (VTR), Inc. recently received a method patent for its proprietary FlightDeckToGo flight training technology.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary Training Resources (VTR), Inc. recently received a method patent for its proprietary FlightDeckToGo™ flight training technology. This patent provides VTR with exclusive rights for its industry-leading innovation and training design. With this distinction, VTR remains at the forefront of VR usage in multiple pilot training programs.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office approved the request based on the unique learning method described by VTR. The company built the curriculum with adult-learner instructional best practices and created a VR training that aligns with the high standards of global airline qualification programs.

VTR Chief Science Officer Aki Nikolaidis commented “Aviation safety starts with world-class training, and our patented FlightDeckToGo™ system is transforming how pilots learn. While it may seem like we're simply standardizing flow procedures, what’s actually happening in the brain is a massive reduction in cognitive load when pilots are in a simulator or aircraft. This accelerates pilots up the skills acquisition curve, improving learning and retention from VR to the simulator to the aircraft.”

The method patent identifies several key features for FlightDeckToGo™, including a 3D representation of an aircraft’s controls and indicators, which allows the pilot to interact with controls to modify the virtual flight deck environment. In addition, the method patent includes multiple aircraft types in normal and non-normal situations.

Airline training departments are quickly embracing Visionary Training Resources’ technology with recent deployments at CommuteAir and Atlas Air. VTR Chief Executive Officer, Evey Cormican, stated “This patent is just the first step—many advancements in FlightDeckToGo™ are on the horizon, further enhancing pilot preparedness, decision-making, and safety in the skies.”



About Visionary Training Resources (VTR)

Founded by pilots with extensive safety and training backgrounds, Visionary Training Resources (VTR) delivers a powerful pilot training platform, FlightDeckToGo™, which leverages the power of virtual reality (VR) technology. Portable, easy-to-use, realistic, and dimensionally accurate, FlightDeckToGo™ provides important advantages over traditional flight simulators, including reduced training costs, cost savings on aircraft familiarization training, and better retention of information.

VTR FlightDeckToGo™

