Visionary Training Resources and Reaction Simulation Announce Merger to Transform Pilot Training

Visionary Training Resources, a leader in virtual reality training solutions for pilots, announced today that it is merging with Reaction Simulation.

“With Reaction Simulation’s top-tier development talent, we now control our technical destiny, with the speed, capability, and flexibility to push the boundaries of VR training for aviation.” ” — Evey Cormican, CEO of Visionary Training Resources

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visionary Training Resources (VTR), a leader in virtual reality (VR) training solutions for pilots, announced today that it is merging with Reaction Simulation (RS), a cutting-edge VR product and development company. The merger marks a major milestone in the evolution of immersive aviation training, combining VTR’s patented FlightDeckToGo™ proven product and operational discipline with RS’s exceptional software development capabilities.

The merger brings all development operations in-house for VTR, accelerating innovation and product improvements while increasing control over the full training experience. With RS’s team joining the VTR organizational structure, the combined company is positioned to lead the next era of pilot training. As flight training departments seek to educate pilots with the most advanced technologies, the new entity will leverage institutional strengths to remain at the forefront of VR pilot training.

“VTR has built a strong foundation with a high-quality VR product and scalable business structure,” said Evey Cormican, CEO of Visionary Training Resources. “By bringing Reaction Simulation’s top-tier development talent into our organization, we now control our technical destiny. This merger gives us the speed, capability, and flexibility to push the boundaries of what VR training can do for aviation.”

The newly combined team will continue to serve current customers without disruption while focusing on integrating the best of both organization’s products into a next-generation VR training platform. Evey Cormican, CEO of VTR, will continue as CEO of the combined venture, while Jeff Goin will remain in a leadership role as Chief Innovation Officer. The headquarters will transition to the Reaction Simulation offices in Lakeland, Florida, and all associates will retain functions in the company.

"We are passionate about building high-performance, immersive platforms for pilot training. Combining with VTR unleashes the full potential to create environments that redefine the process," said Jeff Goin, CEO of Reaction Simulation.

Together, VTR and RS are set to deliver on the promise of immersive training—faster, better, and more dynamic than ever before.

About Visionary Training Resources

Founded by pilots with extensive safety and training backgrounds, Visionary Training Resources (VTR) delivers a powerful pilot training platform, FlightDeckToGo™, which leverages the power of virtual reality (VR) technology. Portable, easy-to-use, realistic, and dimensionally accurate, FlightDeckToGo™ provides important advantages over traditional flight simulators, including reduced training costs, cost savings on aircraft familiarization training, and better retention of information.

About Reaction Simulation

Reaction Simulation (RS) was founded on a passion to improve airline distance learning effectiveness by long-time airline captain Jeff Goin. Reaction Simulation’s tools can reduce expensive training time while improving results on the line.



