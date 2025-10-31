Tokenized America and the End of Financial Privacy

SAN JUAN, TN, PUERTO RICO, October 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hard Asset Money Show with Christian Briggs Examines the Global Push Toward Digital CurrencyThe Hard Asset Money Show hosted by economist and financial commentator Christian Briggs released its July 4, 2025 episode "Tokenized America" examining central bank digital currencies and their impact on financial freedom.Briggs analyzes how asset tokenization could reshape property ownership and banking converting physical and financial assets into blockchain tokens, raising serious concerns about the balance between technological convenience and individual freedom."Tokenization is now being put into place to take assets from your personal bank account to your 401k with $10,000 in it. What they're looking at is tokenization as a new way to store and trade assets," Briggs explained.This episode examines Ripple's CBDC infrastructure development and advances in biometric payment technology from Apple and Neuralink. These systems could enable centralized oversight of global financial flows. Briggs explains how artificial intelligence and blockchain governance could create a future where every transaction is monitored.Briggs warns that while digital assets offer efficiency they also introduce profound risks if not properly constrained by law and transparency.The final segment outlines steps for safeguarding wealth and privacy. Briggs emphasizes diversification into hard assets and maintaining access to non-digital stores of value.Watch the full episode at https://youtu.be/B6nJ2cr9B5E About The Hard Asset Money ShowThe Hard Asset Money Show hosted by Christian Briggs brings together thought leaders and economists to examine financial issues shaping our era. Each episode provides insights on economic trends and the importance of tangible assets for wealth preservation.About Christian BriggsBriggs is an expert in economics and hard assets who has advises Congress and the Senate. As CEO of Hard Asset Management and a veteran of financial markets since 1987, Briggs brings strategic vision and industry connections to every discussion.Disclaimer: The content presented is for informational and entertainment purposes only and should not be construed as professional financial, investment, legal, tax, or political advice. Any reliance you place on information from this episode is strictly at your own risk. Information presented in this episode reflects conditions and knowledge as of the date of recording. Circumstances, facts, laws, regulations, and market conditions may change after the episode is produced. The host is not under any obligation to update or correct information after publication. This episode may contain strong opinions, controversial viewpoints, or content that some viewers may find objectionable. The Show, its host, guests, and affiliates make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information contained in this episode. Any reliance you place on such information is strictly at your own risk.

