Elevated Again

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elevated Again and Especially Yours Join Forces to Redefine Luxury Access and Curated Fashion Experiences

Elevated Again, the luxury lifestyle platform co-founded by fashion entrepreneur and content creator Alexa Collins, today announced an exclusive partnership with Especially Yours (especiallyyours.com), a leading fashion and beauty destination. The collaboration marks the first phase of a strategic rollout designed to expand access to curated, pre-owned luxury through trusted, high-touch experiences.

Elevated Again is redefining the luxury resale market through a meticulously curated selection of authenticated designer handbags, watches, and fine jewelry. Built on a foundation of trust, expertise, and white-glove service, the company connects clients with rare and sought-after pieces while promoting sustainability and accessibility in luxury. The brand is expanding to five boutique retail locations nationwide over the next 18 months, supported by a cutting-edge, AI-powered e-commerce platform. Its flagship location, at 8200 Vineland Ave #1531, Orlando, FL 32821, offers visitors an immersive introduction to the Elevated Again experience.

The partnership with Especially Yours brings Elevated Again’s authenticated pre-owned luxury to a broad and engaged audience of style-driven consumers. Shoppers will have access to designer pieces from the world’s most coveted luxury houses through a seamless online experience tailored to their lifestyle and values.

“Elevated Again was founded on the belief that luxury should be both aspirational and attainable,” said Alexa Collins, Co-Founder of Elevated Again. “Partnering with Especially Yours allows us to bring our curated, elevated shopping experience to a community that embodies confidence, individuality, and self-expression.”

As part of the multi-phase partnership, Elevated Again will also collaborate with parent company Ashley Stewart, making Elevated Again items available online and in select Ashley Stewart retail locations as early as Q1 2026.

The partnership with Especially Yours represents Phase 1 of Elevated Again’s national expansion, with Phase 2 extending into Ashley Stewart retail channels. Together, the brands are pioneering a new standard in inclusive luxury—one that unites authenticity, sustainability, and community.

For more information, visit:

Elevated Again: www.elevatedagain.com

Especially Yours: www.especiallyyours.com

Ashley Stewart: www.ashleystewart.com

