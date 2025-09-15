The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Announces the 33rd Annual Mission Inn Festival of Lights Presented by Kelly & Duane Roberts

THE MISSION INN HOTEL & SPA FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS 33rd Annual Mission Inn Festival of Lights

The Mission Inn Festival of Lights will feature over 10 million dazzling lights and a star-studded concert lineup headlined by Matt Mauser and The Tijuana Dogs

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Announces the 33rd Annual Mission Inn Festival of Lights Presented by Kelly & Duane Roberts which will kick off with the Switch On Ceremony on November 22, 2025

The Mission Inn Festival of Lights will feature over 10 million dazzling lights, The Mission Inn Candy Lane Store, and a star-studded concert lineup headlined by Matt Mauser and The Tijuana Dogs

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa announced today the eagerly anticipated return of the Mission Inn Festival of Lights, Southern California's most enchanting holiday tradition. Presented by Kelly & Duane Roberts, Keepers of The Mission Inn, this year's festival will take place from November 22, 2025, through January 6, 2026, kicking off with a Switch On Ceremony and a star-studded concert.

Renowned for its breathtaking holiday light collection with over 10 million dazzling lights and festive spirit, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights will commence on Saturday, November 22 with a Switch On Ceremony scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PST, sure to set the town aglow.

Following the Switch On Ceremony, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa will host the Festival of Lights public concert, boasting a celebrity-packed lineup, including performances by Matt Mauser and The Tijuana Dogs.

To make the season even more magical, the 33rd Annual Festival of Lights will feature holiday rides for families and children, including Fantasy Carousel, Balloon Ferris Wheel, Santa Cub Swing, Christmas Inflatable Bounce House, and a Christmas-Themed Children’s Game.

For over three decades, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights has captivated the hearts of the Inland Empire Southern California community and is a cherished holiday tradition, earning the title of "Best Public Lights Display" by USA Today. Year by year, the festival's popularity grows, attracting an increasing number of visitors to The Historic Mission Inn.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests back to the Festival of Lights for another unforgettable holiday season,” said Kelly and Duane Roberts, Keepers of The Mission Inn. “This cherished tradition has always been about community, celebration, and creating magical memories. We are proud to continue bringing joy to Riverside and beyond with this year’s Festival of Lights.”

To elevate the holiday experience, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is now offering festive holiday packages including Eat, Drink & Be Merry, Festival of Lights and Delights, Christmas Caroler’s Cheer, Holiday Elf Package, and Kensington Kelly Winter Wonderland Suite Package. These packages provide delightful culinary offerings, in addition to exclusive holiday amenities that will ensure an unforgettable stay at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa during the Festival of Lights.

For further details, booking information, and updates about The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's Festival of Lights, please visit www.missioninn.com/about/festival-of-lights or call (951)784-0300.

Holiday Traditions to Brighten the Season

The Festival of Lights is only the start of the holiday traditions to brighten the season at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. Other dazzling and immersive holiday experiences for the whole family include:

The Mission Inn Candy Lane Store

The Mission Inn Candy Lane Store will spread holiday joy with its holiday-themed decor, and delightful assortment of sweet treats from around the world. Hours of operation: Sunday to Thursday: 10am– 6pm Friday & Saturday: 10am– 8pm

Sunday Champagne Brunch with Santa – Santa Claus will return to The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa making his list, granting holiday wishes, taking pictures with kids and adults alike.

Sunday Champagne Brunch: $79 Adults and $39 Children 3-12 (plus tax & gratuity) 10am – 3pm only on December 7, December 14 and December 21

Holiday Brunches at Mission Inn Restaurant Adults (12yrs+) - $95++ Children (3yrs-11yrs) $45++ 10am-3pm

Thursday, 27th - Thanksgiving

Thursday, 25th - Christmas Day

Thursday, January 1st, 2026 - New Years Day

Enhance your Thanksgiving and Christmas Day Brunch

The Grand Holiday Buffet in our Grand Parisian Ballroom, enjoy elevated décor and live holiday music

Grand Parisian Ballroom Thanksgiving and Christmas Buffet:

Adults (12yrs+) - $115++ Children (3yrs-11yrs) $54++ 9am-2pm

Breakfast with Santa

Join us for Breakfast with Santa at the Mission Inn Restaurant for a festive morning of delicious food, joyful company, and holiday cheer. Reservation required December 20 8am-11am

Night Before Christmas: Let us handle the stress the night before Christmas while you enjoy delectable food and time with your family. December 24 buffet style meal specially put together by Chef Roberto Hernandez. Adults (12yrs+) - $80++ Children (3yrs-11yrs) $40++ 4pm-11pm

Live Music – Please visit the California Lounge and the Presidential Lounge. Entertainer Ron Johnson performs from 7pm-11pm on Saturdays. Carolers will deck the halls with beautiful holiday music Thursday-Sunday 11am-3pm and 5pm-9pm

Holiday Dinner Buffet - Gather with family and friends for an all-inclusive and delightful traditional dinner at Mission Inn Restaurant. Enjoy a memorable evening featuring a delectable Holiday Prime Rib & Carved Turkey & Ham Dinner Buffet. Fridays and Saturdays for the month of December beginning December 5 and 6. Dinner price $79 Adults (plus tax & gratuity). Kids at $35. 4pm-11pm

Santa Letter Drop Box – Children are encouraged to drop off letters to Santa, with messages sent by speedy express mail straight to the North Pole. Just pop it in the drop box at Kelly’s Boutique and our elves will take care of the rest.

NYE at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa: Ring in 2026 surrounded by elegance, music, and memories that will last a lifetime. Start the party with our Cocktail Reception 7:30PM – 8:30PM, Indulge in a 5-course dinner starting at 9PM, then raise a glass at midnight with a champagne toast and dazzling balloon drop. 9PM-1AM | Grand Parisian Ballroom | $160 per guest, cash bar available

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.