Kelly and Duane Roberts, Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Honored with the 2024 Steward of History & Historic Preservation Award

Kelly and Duane Roberts, Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, Honored with the 2024 Steward of History and Historic Preservation Award, Accompanied by Official Proclamation

On Wednesday April 9th, in an inspiring celebration of legacy and preservation, Kelly and Duane Roberts and The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa were awarded the esteemed 2024 Steward of History and Historic Preservation Award for the second time, presented by Historic Hotels of America and the National Trust for Historic Preservation. The honor, solidified with an official proclamation, acknowledges the Roberts family’s unwavering commitment to preserving the iconic Mission Inn and its storied past.

During the heartfelt ceremony at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, Kelly Roberts, joined by her son Doug Reinhardt, President of ECG, and two of her five grandchildren, Kensington Kelly Brown and Sean Jr. Brown, accepted the award with gratitude and pride, representing the generations dedicated to the continued stewardship of this National Historic Landmark. The proclamation, signed by Lawrence P. Horwitz, Executive Vice President of Historic Hotels of America, underscored the significance of the Mission Inn’s role as a cornerstone of history and a beacon of community pride in Riverside.

“To receive the 2024 Steward of History and Historic Preservation Award is truly amazing. The Mission Inn is the soul of Riverside, and preserving its legacy is a privilege and a deep-rooted passion of Kelly and Duane Roberts, who work tirelessly to preserve every aspect of this gorgeous hotel,” said the Roberts family representative in their remarks.

Adding a personal reflection on behalf of the family, Doug Reinhardt shared:

“Receiving the 2024 Steward of History and Historic Preservation Award is truly humbling. This recognition means so much to all of us and to our incredible team here at The Mission Inn,” said Reinhardt. “We are deeply grateful to Mayor Dawson, the City Council members, our dear friend Judge David Bristow, and especially Larry Horwitz for this tremendous honor.”

The proclamation also recognized the Roberts’ transformative contributions, including the restoration of The Mission Inn to its original grandeur, the creation of immersive experiences like Kelly’s Spa and Boutique, dynamic culinary venues, and beloved community events such as the Festival of Lights and Festa dell’Amore.

A distinguished roster of civic and community leaders gathered to celebrate this milestone, including Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson, County Supervisor Jose Medina, City Manager Mike Futrell, Police Chief Larry Gonzalez, Councilmembers Philip Falcone, Steven Robillard, and Sean Mill, Judge David Bristow, and Nicholas Adcock, President of the Greater Riverside Chambers of Commerce — all of whom have contributed to the enduring vitality of Riverside and its historic treasures.

The Roberts family extended heartfelt thanks to the entire Mission Inn family, whose passion and dedication keep the spirit of this beloved institution alive each day. The ceremony concluded with a lively reception, as guests toasted the legacy of The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa and its continued role as a symbol of Riverside’s history, community, and heart.

About The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa

A National Historic Landmark and the crown jewel of Riverside since 1876, The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa has been lovingly restored under the stewardship of Kelly and Duane Roberts, preserving its original grandeur while welcoming visitors from around the world. Expanding from its humble beginnings to now encompass an entire city block, this AAA Four Diamond hotel offers luxurious boutique accommodations just a short drive from Los Angeles and Orange County. The Mission Inn features multiple upscale dining options, a state-of-the-art fitness center, the Conde Nast award-winning Kelly’s Spa, a lushly landscaped outdoor pool, and opulent rooms that immerse guests in history and elegance. In recognition of their dedication to historic preservation, Kelly and Duane Roberts, on behalf of their Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, were honored with the 2024 Steward of History and Historic Preservation Award, accompanied by an official proclamation. The hotel also proudly secured the fourth position on the Top 25 Historic Hotels of America® Most Literary Hotels list for 2024.

