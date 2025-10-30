American Robotics’ Optimus 1-EX Achieves Green UAS Certification, Announced Live at AUVSI Defense 2025

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) announced yesterday, live at the AUVSI Defense Conference, that American Robotics’ Optimus 1-EX has achieved Green UAS certification, marking another milestone in the industry’s push toward secure, trusted, and resilient uncrewed systems.

The announcement came as much of Washington remains impacted by a lapse in Congressional appropriations, underscoring the autonomy sector’s determination to maintain momentum and advance U.S. leadership in critical technologies even amid uncertainty.

“Even while much of Washington remains slowed by the government shutdown, our industry is not standing still,” said Michael Robbins, President and CEO of AUVSI. “The Green UAS program is proof that we can move forward with certification, supply chain assurance, and standards alignment to strengthen the trusted industrial base.”

The Green UAS certification program, administered by AUVSI, is the nation’s only non-governmental assessment framework aligned with the Defense Innovation Unit’s Blue UAS initiative. It provides a streamlined pathway for commercial and dual-use systems to demonstrate compliance with robust cybersecurity and supply chain standards.

With this certification, the Optimus 1-EX joins a growing roster of Green UAS certified platforms recognized for meeting rigorous criteria that help agencies and enterprises deploy with confidence.

“Achieving Green UAS certification for the Optimus 1-EX reinforces our commitment to security, transparency, and operational excellence,” said American Robotics Chairman Eric Brock. “We’re proud to reach this milestone during AUVSI Defense — an event that embodies forward progress and cross-sector collaboration at a time when it’s needed most.”

AUVSI Defense 2025 convenes senior leaders from the U.S. Department of Defense, allied governments, and the defense industrial base to advance mission-ready autonomy across air, maritime, and ground domains. Despite the federal funding lapse, the conference has drawn record attendance—a testament to the defense community’s shared focus on maintaining readiness and innovation in robotics and autonomous systems development and integration.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) is the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics. Serving more than 7,500 members from government, industry, and academia, AUVSI is committed to advancing safe, secure, and trusted operations across air, ground, maritime, and space domains.

