AUVSI and Altana Partner to Bolster Supply Chain Security for Green UAS and Blue UAS Programs

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) today announced a new partnership with Altana, the network for trusted trade, to enhance supply chain assurance across the Green UAS Certification and Blue UAS Recognized Assessor programs.

AUVSI President and CEO Michael Robbins announced the partnership during his keynote at AUVSI Defense 2025, emphasizing the need for continued momentum amid the ongoing government shutdown.

“Even as appropriations lapse and some government operations are delayed, our industry cannot stand still,” Robbins said. “We are continuing to lead where others can’t; advancing trusted autonomy, hosting national defense conversations, and forging partnerships that strengthen the U.S. industrial base.”

Through this partnership, AUVSI will integrate Altana’s AI-powered product network directly into the Green UAS program, providing real time, multi-tier value chain verification of National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) compliance for commercial drone platforms. The collaboration supports AUVSI’s role as a Recognized Assessor for the Blue UAS program, advancing efforts to de-risk supply chains and accelerate adoption of domestic manufacturing of critical technologies.

“Our partnership with AUVSI is a critical step in strengthening American industrial security, accelerating the deployment of trusted, secure uncrewed systems, and building the resilient defense ecosystem and trusted supplier network our nation requires.” said Evan Smith CEO of Altana.

As AUVSI Defense 2025 convenes defense, government, and industry leaders in Washington this week, the Association continues to demonstrate industry leadership; building partnerships and advancing the trusted industrial base, even as government operations remain on hold.

