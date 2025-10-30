INLINE Services to Unveil Innovation at ADIPEC 2025 in Collaboration with EV Cam

PigCam + Inline Services ADIPEC Conference 2025 PigCam + Inline Services Image INLINE Services Speed Control Pig INLINE Services Speed Control Pig INLINE Services Speed Control Pig in Tray

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INLINE Services, a proud company of Critical Infrastructure Holdings and a leader in pipeline integrity solutions, today announced its participation in the prestigious ADIPEC 2025 Conference, taking place from November 3rd to November 6th, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. INLINE Services will have representatives attending alongside its esteemed technology partner, EV Cam, renowned for its cutting-edge PIGCAM inline inspection technology. The two companies are set to make a significant joint announcement at the conference.

ADIPEC 2025, uniting industries and innovators to unleash the power of positive energy, provides the ideal global platform for INLINE Services and EV Cam to showcase their advanced solutions. Building on over 40 years of energy leadership, ADIPEC champions a solution-focused mindset, connecting today’s leaders and tomorrow’s talent in a collaborative environment where the economic opportunities of the Global South, the transformation of energy systems, and the unprecedented rise of artificial intelligence converge. This convergence puts progress into overdrive, spotlighting the transformative potential of ‘the power of and’, embracing all energies, technologies, and innovations. The event convenes leaders and innovators to progress partnerships, accelerate innovations, and make investments critical to the world’s prosperous future.

The ADIPEC Conferences, where energy’s brightest minds come together to drive action, will see INLINE Services and EV Cam engage with over 205,000 attendees, including industry leaders, decision-makers, engineering and technical experts, and AI and digital innovators. The Strategic Conference, where global leadership meets decisive action, offers an unparalleled opportunity to address themes such as “Stability under pressure: redefining energy security now,” “Playbook: how do we compete in an increasingly fragmented & multipolar world?”, and “Unlocking AI in energy: scaling intelligence with confidence.”

INLINE Services and EV Cam plan to leverage this platform to unveil a groundbreaking development that will further enhance pipeline inspection and integrity. Details of this announcement will be disclosed during the conference.

About INLINE Services:

With over 15 years of experience, the team at INLINE Services has been addressing the complex cleaning challenges associated with high-flow and high-velocity natural gas pipelines through its Speed Control Pig (SCP) technology. The SCP enables operators to precisely control tool velocity without requiring significant reductions in gas flow. By maintaining optimal speeds, the SCP enhances cleaning performance while delivering substantial gas flow savings compared to traditional mechanical cleaning tools. Beyond speed control, the SCP also serves as a robust driver for additional technologies or mechanical cleaning tools. This capability allows operators to manage the travel speed of trailing tools, resulting in cleaner, higher-quality data collection for inspection technologies or a more thorough clean when paired with mechanical tools.

About EV Cam:

EV Cam is a leading technology partner specializing in inline inspection solutions for pipelines. Their innovative PIGCAM technology provides advanced visual data and insights, crucial for comprehensive pipeline integrity management.

About ADIPEC: Taking place on 3-6 November 2025 in Abu Dhabi, UAE, ADIPEC 2025 unites industries and innovators to unleash the power of positive energy to drive humanity’s next era of progress. Building on over 40 years of energy leadership, ADIPEC champions a solution-focused mindset to deliver the energy the world needs in the most cost- and carbon-efficient manner. By connecting today’s leaders and tomorrow’s talent, ADIPEC creates a collaborative environment where three powerful forces converge: the economic opportunities of the Global South, the transformation of energy systems, and the unprecedented rise of artificial intelligence. Together, these forces put progress into overdrive. Spotlighting the transformative potential of ‘the power of and’, where all energies, technologies and innovations are embraced, the event convenes leaders and innovators to progress partnerships, accelerate innovations and make investments critical to the world’s prosperous future. ADIPEC stands for Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference and it takes place every year, expecting over 205,000 attendees in 2025 at the ADNEC Centre – Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

