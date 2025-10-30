GenAge Center Restores Balance: Expert Hormone Care for Men and Women to Revive Energy and Vitality

Our mission is to restore vitality and performance in a way that’s sustainable, safe, and tailored to each individual’s biology.” — Hyung Kim, MD, MBA, FACP

ADA, MI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GenAge Center helps men and women restore hormonal balance—and with it, energy, focus, and confidence—through precise, personalized Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT). As hormone levels naturally change with age and life stages, both genders can experience shifts in mood, metabolism, sleep, and sexual health. GenAge’s evidence-based programs address these issues at the root—supporting long-term well-being, not just symptom relief.For Women: Hormone balance matters across the lifespan—not only during perimenopause, menopause , and post-menopause. Many women benefit from evaluation and personalized BHRT when navigating issues in their reproductive years as well, such as persistent PMS/PMDD symptoms, postpartum changes, post-hysterectomy transitions, irregular cycles, or changes after stopping/starting contraceptives. Common concerns include night sweats and hot flashes, sleep disruption, weight changes, mood shifts, low libido, and vaginal dryness. GenAge offers bioidentical estrogen and progesterone via pellets, topical creams, and compounded lozenges, paired with lifestyle, sleep, and nutrition guidance to help women feel balanced, focused, and themselves again.For Men: Age-related testosterone decline (andropause) can lead to fatigue, strength loss, weight gain, reduced drive, and brain fog. GenAge provides individualized testosterone optimization through bioidentical pellets, injections, or creams, along with estrogen management and fitness/nutrition coaching to restore stamina, performance, and confidence.What BHRT Helps Address: fatigue and low energy; weight gain or difficulty losing fat; muscle loss and physique changes; brain fog or poor concentration; irritability and mood swings; trouble sleeping; decreased libido and sexual performance concerns. Because bioidentical hormones are chemically identical to those produced by the body, they can restore physiological balance with benefits and fewer side effects than synthetic alternatives. Most clients notice improvements within 4–6 weeks, with full results building over 12–18 months.Whole-Person Care: Serving Ada and the greater Grand Rapids area, GenAge Center combines medical expertise with compassionate, lifestyle-focused support. Beyond hormone therapy, services include nutrition coaching, body composition analysis, and functional fitness—all delivered by a collaborative team committed to individualized outcomes.“We don’t just treat symptoms—we treat people,” says Hyung Kim, MD, MBA, FACP, Founder and Center Director. “Our mission is to restore vitality and performance in a way that’s sustainable, safe, and tailored to each individual’s biology.”About GenAge Center: Founded by Dr. Hyung Kim, triple board-certified in Internal Medicine, Anti-Aging & Regenerative Medicine, and Lifestyle Medicine, GenAge delivers science-based, personalized wellness programs designed to elevate health, vitality, and longevity. The care team includes Jen Vermeulen, NP, Joyce Stoughton-Kim, Director of Client Services, Jessica Randall, Client Services & Lifestyle Manager, Autumn Knapp, Lifestyle Specialist, Atlas Barrie, Lifestyle Specialist, and Gabrielle Partlo, Medical Assistant, bringing deep expertise in medicine, client services, lifestyle coaching, and fitness.

