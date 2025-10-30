IBA Poland Achieves SAP Partner Center of Expertise Certification

IBA Poland, a development center of IBA Group, obtains official SAP Partner Center of Expertise (PCoE) certification.

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Poland, a development center of IBA Group, has obtained the official SAP Partner Center of Expertise (PCoE) certification. It attests to the company’s compliance with all technical and quality requirements needed to function as a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) for SAP support services.

As a result, IBA Poland is able to provide VAR Delivered Support that covers SAP Enterprise Support and SAP Standard Support. The new status confirms that IBA Poland possesses the internal procedures, technical infrastructure, and specialized knowledge required to offer its clients full support for SAP software.

For clients using on-premise systems, the expertise also includes guidance on long-term planning. SAP has reaffirmed that it will continue to maintain SAP S/4HANA through 2040. Mainstream SAP Business Suite 7 maintenance is scheduled to conclude in 2027, with the option to extend it until 2030. Customers can manage their shift to the new platform with the help of these clear timelines.

SAP PARTNER CENTER OF EXPERTISE REQUIREMENTS AND SERVICES
A Partner Center of Expertise is a support center run by an SAP partner. It delivers direct support to end customers. The PCoE certification requires a partner to meet strict SAP standards for consultant certifications, technical infrastructure, and business processes. IBA Poland will act as the primary support provider. The company will manage customer incidents, supply new software releases, and provide support packages and upgrade tools.

IBA GROUP AND SAP: A HISTORY OF COOPERATION
IBA Group started working with SAP technologies in 1996. Eventually, SAP became a major part of the company’s service portfolio. This cooperation led to IBA’s appointment as an SAP service partner in 2005. IBA Group now holds the status of an authorized SAP Partner in Poland, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Georgia, and Kazakhstan.

The company’s work earns international recognition. In 2021, an IBA Group’s SAP S/4HANA solution for Georgian Railways won a European IT & Software Excellence Award. This project unified business processes for a large railway with no previous ERP system. Other award-winning IBA solutions for telecommunications companies include an ERP/Supply Chain Management system and an SAP Profitability and Performance Management platform.

IBA Group’s services covers application management, development, integration, data migration, implementation, and support. Clients in more than 50 countries value the company’s engineering excellence.

About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. IBA offers a comprehensive suite of software services with the focus on mainframe systems and applications, web-based and mobile applications, SAP including S/4 HANA solutions, RPA/ML/AI, business analytics, and cloud solutions. For more information, visit ibagroupit.com

