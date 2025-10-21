IBA CZ Obtains ISO 15489-1:2016 Certification for Records Management
IBA CZ achieves certification in ISO 15489-1:2016 Information and Documentation – Records Management. Part 1: Concepts and Principles.
ISO 15489 outlines international guidelines for the creation, capture, and management of records and information. Complying with this standard, IBA CZ demonstrates that its key documents are
• Created accurately
• Stored securely
• Accessible
• Disposed of at the right time
An independent audit attested to IBA CZ’s compliance with ISO 15489-1:2016 and its ability to develop and execute reliable records management systems. These systems protect availability, confidentiality, and integrity of client’s information.
The new certification supports IBA Group’s existing ISO-compliant management systems. When combined, the certifications reinforce the company’s commitment to effective information governance. In addition, they assist in expanding IBA Group’s expertise in the development of dependable solutions for customers.
