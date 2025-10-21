IBA CZ Obtains ISO 15489-1:2016 Certification for Records Management

IBA CZ achieves certification in ISO 15489-1:2016 Information and Documentation – Records Management. Part 1: Concepts and Principles.

We are pleased that this certification is added to the set of our existing ISO standards and thus ensures that we are in compliance with the emerging records in our company.”
— Aleš Hojka, Managing Director ( IBA CZ, s.r.o & IBA Slovakia, s.r.o.)
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA CZ, a member of IBA Group, achieved certification that confirms compliance with ISO 15489-1:2016 Information and Documentation – Records Management. Part 1: Concepts and Principles.
ISO 15489 outlines international guidelines for the creation, capture, and management of records and information. Complying with this standard, IBA CZ demonstrates that its key documents are
• Created accurately
• Stored securely
• Accessible
• Disposed of at the right time
An independent audit attested to IBA CZ’s compliance with ISO 15489-1:2016 and its ability to develop and execute reliable records management systems. These systems protect availability, confidentiality, and integrity of client’s information.
The new certification supports IBA Group’s existing ISO-compliant management systems. When combined, the certifications reinforce the company’s commitment to effective information governance. In addition, they assist in expanding IBA Group’s expertise in the development of dependable solutions for customers.

A software service provider with optimized business processes and a proven history of customer interaction, IBA Group has a 30-year expertise in complex multiplatform projects. IBA Group is a trusted expert in intelligent automation, mainframe support and modernization, and SAP consulting and development. The IBA Group's 2,000+ IT and business professionals provide software services and solutions to clients in 50+ countries. IBA Group has offices and development centers in 15 countries. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of North America – CEE Investment Awards by CEE Business Media.

