IBA Group's tapXphone Confirms PCI MPoC Compliance

tapXphone

IBA Group’s SoftPOS solution tapXphone passes its first annual PCI MPoC Software compliance checkpoint

The processes built into tapXphone are effective, competent, and meet all requirements. We will continue to give special attention to security.”
— Vadzim Smatrayeu, VP Fintech Services at IBA Group
PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBA Group’s SoftPOS solution tapXphone has passed its first annual PCI MPoC Software compliance checkpoint. The continuous compliance of tapXphone with security requirements confirms that the company follows the mission to create secure and easy-to-use payment acceptance technologies that are accessible to all.

In 2024, tapXphone became one of the first 10 solutions in the world to meet the PCI MPC security requirements. To date, the product holds all key security certifications required for SoftPOS solutions, namely

• MPoC Solution Requirements
• MPoC Certification for A&M Services
• MPoC Software Application
• MPoC Isolated SDK

Currently, PCI MPoC is the most advanced standard for payment security on commercial mobile devices. Passing the first annual compliance checkpoint is much more complex than the initial certification because during the initial certification many processes are just beginning to operate and a number of processes are only declared as existing. As for the subsequent checkpoint, the company must provide tangible evidence of the correct operation of all mechanisms, a strong security system, well-coordinated actions of specialists, and other processes.

Vadzim Smatrayeu, VP Fintech Services at IBA Group, says: "Passing the annual audit confirms that the processes built into tapXphone are effective, competent, and meet all requirements. We will continue to give special attention to security matters. We will also focus on further development of the functionality to promote wider access to cashless payments around the world."

About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Europe, Asia, America, and Africa. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association.

About

A software service provider with optimized business processes and a proven history of customer interaction, IBA Group has a 30-year expertise in complex multiplatform projects. IBA Group is a trusted expert in intelligent automation, mainframe support and modernization, and SAP consulting and development. The IBA Group's 2,000+ IT and business professionals provide software services and solutions to clients in 50+ countries. IBA Group has offices and development centers in 15 countries. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of North America – CEE Investment Awards by CEE Business Media.

