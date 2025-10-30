New Smart Light, Tap, Helps Make Energy Use More Efficient and Prepares Homes for Future Smart Tech

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing Tap - a new intelligent light switch that ‘makes smart simple’. Tap brings an easy to install personalised lighting experience to homes which also helps save money on energy bills and provides a beautiful home platform to centralise and simplify future smart features without fuss.UK smart tech company, Tewke , is putting simple, smart control into households, with the launch of Tap. The new, highly engineered smart light switch provides premium lighting control and energy cost tracking with a single ‘tap’. It is an intelligent solution for efficient home energy use which also serves as a centralised platform for future smart tech innovation. Tap. not only looks beautiful, adding value to any home, it is easy to install and also extremely easy to use for the whole family.The hub of smart homesPart of a bigger mission to enable a true smart energy grid that ensures renewable energy is never wasted, Tewke has created Tap to empower users to be part of the energy crisis solution, as it strives to make efficient energy use as normal for homeowners as recycling has become. Tap is a product for now, a solution to rapidly increasing bills and an inefficient grid. A hub for intelligent smart lighting control and cost saving energy insights. Through ongoing over-the-air software updates Tap delivers smart tech innovations that continuously level up the home, and change them from being stuck in the past, to modern environments, whilst collectively contributing to overcoming a very serious global problem.The smart experienceTap launches with smart lighting functionality that enables users to create a premium, personalised lighting experience in their homes, and uses the equipment already in the home to do so, making it easy to install and much lower cost than traditional installed smart lighting solutions. With ‘one tap’ lighting for every occasion, Tap enables multiple attractive lighting states that can set the mood for events, create ambience and become the perfect backdrop for whatever the household needs. Tap can be operated on-screen or remotely via the intuitive app and is designed to be so simple that everyone in the family can use it.Making smart energy use as normal as recyclingMore than just a great smart lighting solution, Tap provides real-time energy cost tracking to empower users to make efficient energy use choices, helping them to shift the use of energy heavy appliances, like the dishwasher, washing machine, tumble dryer or EV charger, to much lower cost times of the day. Paired with a variable energy Tariff, Tap helps users to make informed decisions that could save them considerable money on their energy bills. Changing time of energy use also makes better use of sustainable sources, so in the process of saving money, users will also be doing their bit for the environment.Piers Daniell, Tewke founder, comments: “At Tewke, we are passionate about changing the way we all use energy resources. But to make a change, first we need the means to do so, which is why we engineered Tap. Tap is an easy to use, future-proofed product that not only brings beauty to homes but also helps users consider when they are consuming energy and ultimately lower their energy bills. The result of changing the way we all consume energy, is that we reduce the waste of the redundant, low-cost renewable energy available. Together, we can create a world where no energy is wasted, and lead a greater example for next generations, because one small change by all of us can make a big difference.”Ready for tomorrowTap creates smart homes of the future. Ongoing, over-the-air, software updates ensure Tap stays future proofed from day one. Over time, the intelligent light switch is designed to evolve and will integrate multiple smart home functions into one single, seamless interface; redefining how users can adopt smart tech more naturally.From day one Tap includes sensors to measure temperature, air quality and humidity, all of which will enable home health monitoring. Future features will allow users to manage activities such as home security, media and thermostat control, all of which will be activated in the background, without the need for further hardware or configuration. Tap uses the specially designed networking protocol for smart-home applications, Thread, which promises excellent range, reliability and energy efficiency. And, Tap will be Matter-capable, allowing future integration via over-the air-updates with a wide range of smart-home platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple kit.Tap is also all set for intuitive AI-driven automation which will be able to quickly and quietly learn user habits in the future, for a fully personalised, discreetly smart experience.Tap is a retrofit solution that transforms traditional lighting systems in any home into intelligent, energy-saving tools. It can be installed by an electrician in minutes and it’s super easy to set up. There is no disruption to the home, no rewiring, working seamlessly with existing equipment and light bulbs.Tap is just the beginning. Tewke is constantly innovating to create a smarter future. For more information on Tap, visit: www.tewke.com -ENDSAbout TewkeTewke is a climate technology startup, developing technology to enable a true smart grid, enabling optimised energy generation and consumption. Tewke’s first step on this journey is to control consumption, by developing the future of domestic energy optimisation and home automation devices. Headquartered in London, Tewke is developing technologies that can save energy in any home, whilst elevating the home living experience by making true home automation accessible. Tewke is a B Corp organisation and part of Google’s AI Energy Acceleration program, developing technology to help improve homes while reducing energy consumption.Tewke is led by serial entrepreneur, Piers Daniell, who previously founded Fluidata (now FluidOne) in his bedroom in 2006 before growing it to over 150 employees and exiting in 2019. Sir James Wates is Chairman of Tewke, former Chairman of the Wates Group, one of the largest family-owned construction, development and property services company in the UK.For more information on Tewke, please visit: www.tewke.com and join the conversation on LinkedIn.Media contact:

