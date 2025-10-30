K Altman Law Featured on ‘Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan’; Segment to Air on Public Television (PTV) Stations Nationwide

K Altman Law Featured on “Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan” Keith Altman Founder of K Altman Law

K Altman Law featured on “Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan,” sharing guidance on student defense, special education, and Title IX advocacy.

We’re honored to share practical guidance that helps parents and students protect their education and their future.” — Keith Altman

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K Altman Law , a national leader in student defense, special education advocacy, and Title IX litigation, will be featured on the educational series “ Empowered hosted by Meg Ryan,” airing on Public Television (PTV) stations nationwide. Produced by Empowered Productions, the firm’s segment spotlights K Altman Law’s mission to help students and families navigate complex education matters, from IEPs and 504 plans to disciplinary actions and campus investigations.“Families deserve advocates who understand both the law and the lived experience of students,” said Keith Altman , Founder of K Altman Law. “We’re honored to share practical guidance that helps parents and students protect their education and their future.”“Too many families don’t know where to start,” added Dan Rothfeld, Chief Operating Officer. “This segment shows how to translate rights into results, with real-world steps for getting services, resolving disputes, and keeping students on track to graduate.”In addition to airings throughout all of 2026, viewers can explore resources at kaltmanlaw.com.

